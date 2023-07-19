First 10K Triumph Speed 400 Customers Notified – Waiting Period

The Triumph Speed 400 is manufactured at Bajaj’s Chakan plant and it has a waiting period ranging between two and four months

Triumph Motorcycles unveiled the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X late last year in the United Kingdom. Both motorcycles were showcased at Chakan on June 5 and the price of the Speed 400 was also revealed. It was quoted at Rs. 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 10,000 customers – making it easily the most value-for-money motorcycle in the Indian market.

Its affordability and aggressive market positioning have really shaken up the middleweight segment and within just a couple of hours since the reservations opened, the duo recorded over 2,500 bookings. In just three days, the bookings crossed the 10,000 mark and the first 10,000 customers have already been notified that they will be eligible for the introductory price.

The British manufacturer currently has only 15 dealerships across the country. Courtesy of Bajaj Auto undertaking the sales operations, its reach will be expanded to over 120 outlets by March 2024. Thus, every major city will have at least one Triumph dealership set up. The on-road prices of the Triumph Speed 400 have also been announced as it ranges between Rs. 2.67 lakh and Rs. 3.07 lakh depending on the region.

The waiting period for the Triumph Speed 400 stays as low as two months and it goes up to four months. It will be rolled out of the same plant as the KTM models in Chakan and initially, 5,000 units will be manufactured every month. However, the production will be ramped up based on the demand and the increase in availability will further make the purchasing decision easy for customers.

The Triumph Speed 400 is underpinned by a hybrid perimeter frame and is equipped with a 398 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine developing a maximum power output of 40 PS at 8,500 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed transmission with slipper clutch as standard.

The equipment list comprises 43 mm big piston USD front forks, 10-step preload adjustable rear monoshock, 300 mm front and 230 mm rear discs assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, a semi-digital console, segment-first immobiliser, etc. Its sibling, the Triumph Scrambler 400X, will be launched this October in India.