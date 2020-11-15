Festive Discounts On Hyundai Cars – Santro, Grand i10, Elite i20, Elantra

This Diwali festive season, Hyundai India is offering some pretty substantial discounts on its vehicles, check them out below

Hyundai is the second-largest carmaker in India, in terms of sales volume. The company specialises in value-for-money products, and offers powerful yet frugal engines on its vehicles. The South Korean auto giant is offering some brilliant discounts this Diwali festive season, in order to attract more customers and boost its sales.

Here, we’ve listed all the available discounts currently on Hyundai’s India lineup, ranging from the entry-level Santro hatchback to the premium Elantra sedan.

Hyundai Santro

Hyundai’s most affordable offering, the Santro, is available with pretty lucrative discounts. The base ‘Era’ trim is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, while the other trims get a cash discount worth Rs. 25,000. There’s also a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 available on it, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000.

Hyundai Grand i10

The previous-generation i10 continues to soldier on in the Indian market as the Grand i10, and is available with some attractive benefits right now. The company is offering an extremely attractive cash discount on it, worth Rs. 40,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The new-generation Hyundai i10 was introduced in the Indian market last year, as the ‘Grand i10 Nios’. The hatchback is available with a lot of premium features, and also gets a diesel engine option, which is extremely rare these days! Hyundai is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 on it. Apart from that, there is also an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 on offer here.

Hyundai Elite i20

The new-generation Hyundai Elite i20 has just launched in India, and gets a multiple engine and transmission options, along with plenty of premium equipment. As for the older-generation model, the company is offering a substantial cash discount of Rs. 50,000 on it. Customers can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Hyundai Diwali Discounts Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Hyundai Santro (Era trim) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Santro (all other trims) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Rs. 40,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Elite i20 Rs. 50,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Aura Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Venue – – Hyundai Verna – – Hyundai Elantra (petrol) Rs. 70,000 (MT), Rs. 30,000 (AT) Rs. 30,000 + 0 Hyundai Elantra (diesel) – Rs. 30,000 + 0 Hyundai Creta – – Hyundai Tucson – – Hyundai Kona EV – –

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai’s sub-4-metre sedan offering, the Aura, is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is also available on it.

Hyundai Elantra

The Hyundai Elantra is being offered with a massive cash discount of Rs. 70,000, but only on the petrol-manual variants. On the petrol-automatic variants, the cash discount is lower, worth Rs. 30,000, and on the diesel models, there is none. An exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 is available on all models, but there is no corporate discount available on it.