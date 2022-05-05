Exclusive: Waiting Period Of Kia Carens Extends Up To 75 Weeks – Details

Kia Carens commands a waiting period of nearly a year and a half for the entry-level Premium and Prestige 1.5-litre petrol manual trims

Kia India introduced the Carens in the domestic market midway through February 2022 and it has been well received amongst customers with bookings soaring in no time. The South Korean auto major is enduring hard times due to the semiconductor shortage and increasing waiting periods, and thus, it currently runs three shifts at its manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh.

The Carens reached 50,000 bookings within two months since the reservations opened and it currently commands a high waiting period. Here we give you a variant wise waiting period list of the Kia Carens, which is applicable for all the new bookings from May 2, 2022 and depending on the colour choice, the waiting period may differ as well.

One of the key reasons for the Carens’ success is its highly competitive price range. It appeals to a wider band of customers due to multiple engine and gearbox combinations as it is sold with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine with six-speed MT, six-speed torque converter AT and seven-speed DCT transmission options.

The Carens is currently priced between Rs. 9.59 lakh and Rs. 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and it saw a big price hike of up Rs. 70,000 as well last month. The base 1.5-litre Premium and Prestige MT trims command a waiting period of 74-75 weeks. The 1.4-litre petrol Premium, Prestige and Prestige Plus trims have a waiting period of 22-23, 18-19 and 13-14 weeks respectively.

Customers wanting to own the 1.4-litre Prestige Plus DCT, Luxury MT, Luxury Plus MT and Luxury Plus DCT trims will have to wait for 28-29, 18-19, 13-14 and 22-23 weeks. The diesel variants have higher waiting period than the turbo petrol trims as Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus and Luxury MT trims command up to 33 weeks.

Moving higher up the order, the Luxury Plus manual six-seater, Luxury Plus manual seven-seater, Luxury Plus automatic six-seater and Luxury Plus automatic seven-seater trims command a waiting period of 13-14, 22-23, 28-29 and 38-39 weeks respectively. Some of the key features in the Carens are one-touch electric tumble function for the second row, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, etc.