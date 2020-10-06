Exclusive – Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift India Launch This month

Toyota Innova Crysta facelift will go on sale later this month in India with styling revisions while the powertrain will remain the same, deliveries from November

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has the Innova Crysta and Fortuner as two of its top-selling models in their respective segments in the domestic market. The latest generation of both the models have been there for long and we showed you first pictures of the facelifted Fortuner spied testing in India a few months ago.

The updated version of the Fortuner is already on sale in Southeast Asian markets and the changes for India will be almost similar. In the same context, the Japanese auto giant is also preparing the facelift for Innova Crysta and in an exclusive report, we can reveal that it will be launched locally in the later stages of this month with deliveries to begin from early next month.

The premium MPV has been in the business since 2016 and it relishes on a niche segment and the mid-life update will bring in styling revisions while the powertrain options remaining the same. The 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta will come with an updated front fascia as increased use of chrome meant that it gets a more appealing face.

The highlighting changes, as seen in the Indonesian-spec model, include five horizontal slats ditching the twin thick chrome grille in the existing model and the Toyota badge is grafted in an upright manner. The overall silhouette of the Innova Crysta remains identical, as does the rear end with wraparound LED tail lamps.

The front grille has prominent chrome border and the bumper has been redesigned with new fog lamp housing. On the sides, you could clearly note the newly designed multi-spoke alloy wheels. The cabin is also expected to get new features and technologies to meet the growing demands of the new-age customers.

However, on the powertrain side, there will be no changes as the 2.4-litre four-cylinder diesel and the 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol units will be carried forward. The 2GD-FTV diesel develops a maximum power output of 148 bhp and 343 Nm while the gasoline mill kicks out 164 bhp and 245 Nm.

Expect the starting price to be around Rs. 16 lakh and it may go all the way up to Rs. 25 lakh for the Touring Sport variant (ex-showroom).