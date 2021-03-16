Exclusive: Suzuki Jimny LWB Spied, Platform Testing For 5-Door Jimny?

Suzuki Jimny LWB could be introduced in markets like India in a five-door format; platform testing appears to have commenced

Suzuki has been selling the Jimny small off-roader since 1970 and the latest generation was introduced back in 2018 with a host of changes. With the styling reminiscing the earlier LJ and SJ Jimny generations, the production of the fourth-generation model began in May 2018 at Suzuki’s Kosai plant in Japan. Ever since its debut, the Jimny has been on the rumour mill for a launch in the Indian market.

Adding fuel to the fire, the Japanese manufacturer showcased the Jimny Sierra at the 2020 Auto Expo. Having been well received in the international markets, mainly Europe and Japan, Suzuki commenced the assembly of the Jimny in India at MSIL (Maruti Suzuki India Limited) plant in Gurgaon in January 2021 and is currently being exported to countries in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

The Gurgaon production unit supplements Suzuki’s Japanese manufacturing plant in rolling out the Jimny to meet the demand in the overseas markets. The speculations surrounding the Jimny modified into a five-door model for use in India have long existed as well. Hot on the heels, the first set of spy images of what looks like an extended wheelbase version of the Suzuki Jimny has arrived from Southern Europe.

However, the fully disguised test prototype has only three doors as in the existing model and the rear seats cannot be seen either. Suzuki could be testing the Jimny LWB to bring out a five-door variant or it could spawn a commercial pickup truck version. Either way, the longer wheelbase could benefit markets like India, if Suzuki decides to launch it here.

The upright front fascia with vertical grille slats, circular headlamps, alloy wheels as in the existing model, tall pillars, rectangular-shaped rearview mirrors, bumper-mounted fog lamps, vintage turn indicators, bold wheel arches and tailgate-mounted spare wheel are present in the test mule.

The 660 cc, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine is offered in Japan and elsewhere the 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol is utilised producing 104.7 PS maximum power and 138 Nm. If the five-door Suzuki Jimny arrives in India, it could use the same powertrain in its mild-hybrid form as in other models like Vitara Brezza.

It could be paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels.