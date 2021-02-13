Exclusive: Renault Kiger Sub-4M SUV Test Drive Review – Video

Renault Kiger is slated to launch in India on 15th February 2021, and will be available with two engine and three transmission options

Renault is all set to enter the extremely popular sub-4-metre SUV segment in India, with the launch of the Kiger next week. It is underpinned by the same ‘CMF-A+’ platform as the Nissan Magnite, and will share the same engine options as well. That said, the two SUVs have a lot of differences, and the Kiger has its own unique identity.

The exterior design of Kiger is inspired by Renault’s entry-level hatchback, the Kwid. Both the vehicles have similar front fascia, with a chrome-studded front grille and vertically-split headlamps. Both cars are quite handsome individually, however, the Kiger feels much more premium and has better road presence due to its larger dimensions.

The Kiger gets body-coloured door handles, blacked-out ORVMs (with integrated turn indicators), and prominent silver-finished roof rails. It also gets 16-inch alloy wheels, with a beautiful dual-tone design. We also see body cladding all around the vehicle, including the wheel arches, which give it a rugged appearance.

At the rear, we see C-shaped LED taillights, and the tailgate gets a Renault logo and ‘KIGER’ badge in the centre. The rear bumper gets a dual-tone (black and silver) finish, which looks nice. The rear windscreen has been sloped gently, in a coupe-like fashion. The vehicle also gets a roof-mounted spoiler (with integrated stop-lamp) and a shark fin antenna.

The interior of Renault Kiger looks and feels quite nice, with good space on offer. The second row gets two headrests (adjustable), a folding centre armrest (with cup holders and a slot for mobile phones), rear AC vents, etc. The front row also offers good comfort, with driver seat also getting a manual height-adjustment feature.

The vehicle offers an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto), two glove boxes, a 7-inch fully-digital TFT instrument cluster, automatic climate control, etc. The Kiger doesn’t get cruise control though. There are two engine options available, both 1.0-litre 3-cylinder units. One is a naturally-aspirated version, which generates 72 PS of peak power and can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

The other is a turbocharged version, with 100 PS on tap, which can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT. This particular model is the naturally-aspirated AMT variant. In city traffic, the NA petrol motor feels adequately powered, and the AMT is convenient for dealing with start-stop traffic. It will feel a little underpowered on highways, but not too much. However, better opt for the turbo-petrol variant if you plan on hitting the highways.