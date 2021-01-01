Exclusive: Production-Spec 2021 Mahindra Scorpio Spied On Test

2021 Mahindra Scorpio will likely go on sale midway through this year with a host of exterior and interior changes

Mahindra & Mahindra is developing a slew of models for the new calendar year as it embarks on a strategy to strengthen its existing lineup of SUVs and explore into new segments. In an exclusive report, we can reveal the production-spec Mahindra Scorpio that has been caught on camera recently. It is expected to follow the launch of the second generation XUV500 bound for early 2021.

The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will more likely arrive around June or July 2021. The Scorpio has been in the business since 2002 and it is a consistent seller alongside the Bolero for its workhorse nature. With rising competition, Mahindra is certainly responding with a throughly updated model and the changes can be clearly seen in the pair of spy shots of the near-production prototype.

On the outside, the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio gets a redesigned front grille with six vertical slats and Mahindra badge grafted in the middle. The sharper twin LED projector headlamps can also be seen and they fits nicely with the overall revisions made to the front fascia. The new front bumper features C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights while the wider central air inlet and lower intake can also be seen.



The familiar tall pillars have been retained but the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio appears to have grown in size – let alone have a wider track courtesy of the presence of a new ladder frame chassis. In addition, the windshield looks to be more raked than the existing model and the bonnet has also been restyled. On the sides, the rising beltline, new character lines and wheel arch creases exist.

Other key changes include new multi-spoke alloy wheels, new roof rails, redesigned LED tail lamps with flowing signature, narrower tailgate, shark fin antenna, high-mounted stop lamp and new rear bumper. Just as the exterior, the interior is subjected to a host of revisions to up the premium standards of the SUV and the equipment list will boast of new features.



As for the performance, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine developing 155 PS and a new 2.0-litre petrol debuted in the Thar could be utilised. A six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic will more likely be the transmission options.