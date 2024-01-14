Exclusive: New Hero 125cc Sporty Bike (Raider Rival) Debut On Jan 23

The all-new Hero 125 cc sporty bike will make its world premiere on January 23 alongside the Hero Mavrick 440

Hero MotoCorp was spotted testing a new 125 cc sporty motorcycle last year, potentially positioning itself as a competitor to the TVS Raider 125. It will likely be slotted above the Glamour Xtec 125 and is speculated to employ an upgraded version of the existing 125 cc powertrain. The design is expected to feature sharper body panels and a more edgy front end, suggesting a more dynamic aesthetic.

This new motorcycle may also come equipped with slightly more advanced and upmarket features. The revised Hero Xtreme 160R was introduced with updates like upside-down front forks last month and it was followed by the all-new Karizma XMR 210. The collaborative efforts between Hero and Harley-Davidson led to the arrival of the X440 in 2023 as well.

The largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world is currently working on the second generation Xpulse 210 using the same liquid-cooled engine as the Karizma XMR while the flagship 420 cc range comprising a dual-purpose adventure tourer to rival Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and a supersport were spotted testing a while ago.

The brand currently has three platforms to bring up new motorcycles across different price brackets. The Harley-Davidson X440 has spawned a new Hero motorcycle, which will make its debut on January 23. Having already been teased, the Hero Mavrick is a retro-inspired roadster that will take on Royal Enfield 350s, Jawa, Yezdi and Honda offerings in the same entry-level middleweight segment.

In an exclusive report, we can reveal that the Hero Mavrick 440 will accompany the aforementioned sporty 125 cc motorcycle on the launch floor on January 23. The TVS Raider rival will likely be launched in the coming months. Back to the Mavrick, it will feature a 440 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled fuel-injected engine, mated to a six-speed transmission.

In the HD X440, it produces a maximum power output of 27 hp and a peak torque of 38 Nm. The teaser images have revealed distinctive design elements of the Mavrick including H-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights integrated into the circular LED headlamp cluster, a bold-looking fuel tank with faux air intake, a single-piece handlebar, side mounted exhaust system, alloy wheels, telescopic front forks, etc. We also brought you the first ever spy images of the Mavrick last week.