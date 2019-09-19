Exclusive: Maruti Wagon R Nexa Version Spied With Venue Like Split Headlamps

The new version of 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R bound for Nexa is expected to be introduced towards the end of next month, could be badged as Stingray or XL5

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will more likely be introducing a brand new version of the latest generation Wagon R towards the end of next month in the domestic market. We showed you first spy pictures of the model a few days ago and it was followed by the more premium version’s LED tail lamps. Now the front fascia has been caught on camera giving us the necessary details surrounding it.

The model appears to have higher ground clearance than the standard 2019 Wagon R at around 180 mm. Following the similar philosophy as the XL6 that is based on the regular Ertiga, the upcoming high-riding hatchback gets a distinguished design to differentiate itself from the Wagon R. It will be retailed through Nexa premium dealerships instead of Arena as the XL6.

The test mule wears a heavy camouflage but we can decipher some interesting styling cues. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer appears to have embraced the latest design trend followed by other brands not just in the Indian market but globally as well. The front end adorns the split headlamp setup resembling somewhat of the Hyundai Venue and Kona Electric.

The main projector headlamp housing is in the middle taking a different shape and the eyebrow-like LED Daytime Running Lights look to be featured just above with integrated turn blinkers. The redesigned front grille will more likely be prominent with richer chrome treatment and a horizontal bar houses the Suzuki badge. The bumper is also brand new with fog lamps and has a wide central air intake.

The side profile remains largely similar except for the addition of new black alloy wheels with U-shaped design and the rear end gets LED tail lamps and high mounted LED stop lamp. The interior is expected to get an all-black theme just as the XL6 and the inclusion of more features cannot be ruled out of the equation.

As for the powertrain, it will use a 1.2-litre K-series petrol engine with BSVI compliance and is mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. The Nexa-bound Maruti Suzuki Wagon R could be called as the XL5 and is part of the strategy to gain more customers during the festive season.