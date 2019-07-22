Maruti Suzuki XL6 based on Ertiga MPV will go on sale next month in India and it will be sold through Nexa premium dealerships

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is all pumped to launch the crossover version of 2019 Ertiga next month. Ever since we broke the news of it being in the works, little had been known of the MPV apart from a handful of spy shots with the test mule in complete disguise. The long wait is no more as we have got the hold of the upcoming people-carrier through the exclusive spy pictures courtesy of our reader Uday Seth.

Firstly the name! Maruti Suzuki has christened it the XL6 to distinguish itself from the regular Ertiga range. As the name suggests, it is a six-seater crossover based on MPV with second-row captain seating arrangement as opposed to the traditional seven-seat layout in the standard Ertiga. It will be sold through Nexa premium dealerships and thus the thoroughly enhanced visuals carry a lot of punch.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 spied in the blue colour akin to other models sold in Nexa showrooms such as Baleno, S-Cross, Ignis and Ciaz. In the pictures, you could see a light-coloured wrap on the Nexa Blue paint scheme and it could hide a black finished roof. The side profile has muscular black body cladding and the 15-inch alloy wheels have the same design as in the existing model apart from the black finish.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 (Ertiga Cross) Specifications Engine 1.5-litre SHVS four-cylinder petrol Power 104.7 PS Torque 138 Nm Transmission Five-Speed Manual/Four-Speed AT

As in the standard Ertiga, the B- and C-pillars are done up in black colour while the base of the roof rails, side skirts and wing mirrors with integrated turn signals are also applied with the same theme bringing a unique appeal to the MPV. The underbody protecting faux aluminium skid plates up front, side and rear enhance the bolder stance of the XL6 as well.

The front fascia is likely to get a complete revision with redesigned headlamps, fog lamp housing, grille and the body-coloured bumper. The shape of the front grille is expected to be changed as well as seen in the test mule.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga XL6 will be offered only in the 1.5-litre K15B SHVS petrol engine specification. It is good enough to produce 104.7 PS and 138 Nm and is mated to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission in the regular variant. The Ertiga XL6 will become the first BSVI compliant 1.5-litre powertrain from Maruti Suzuki.

The interior will get its share of premium updates as more features are expected to be added to the equipment list. Expect the fully-loaded Maruti Suzuki XL6 to have a price of around Rs. 12-12.5 lakh (ex-showroom).