EXCLUSIVE: Hyundai To Launch ‘Creta Knight Edition’ Very Soon

Hyundai Creta ‘Knight Edition’ is expected to launch later this month, and it will sport some aesthetic changes over the regular version

Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market, although lately, it has been overtaken in terms of sales by a few other SUVs. To up the excitement factor and boost consumer interest, the South Korean car giant is expected to introduce a new special edition version of Creta in India, named ‘Knight Edition’.

Compared to the standard Hyundai Creta, the upcoming ‘Knight Edition’ will sport a few visual changes, to the exterior as well as interior. The special edition SUV will get a new front grille (gloss black with red inserts), along with dark metal-finished alloy wheels. A gloss black finish will be applied to the bash plates (front and rear), side sill garnish, roof rails, and ORVMs.

The signature lightning arc on Creta, which covers the sides of the roof and the C-pillars, will also be painted gloss black. For added sportiness, the callipers of the front disc brakes will be painted bright red. As for the interior, there will be an all-black theme in the cabin, with coloured inserts on the AC vents. The seat upholstery and leatherette-wrapped steering wheel will get coloured stitching.

Also, there will be a ‘Knight Edition’ emblem on the tailgate, to differentiate this model from the standard version. The Knight Edition version will be available in two trim levels – S+ and SX(O). The ‘S+’ trim will feature the following changes over ‘S’ trim – panoramic sunroof, trio-beam LED headlamps (with crescent glow LED DRLs), 16-inch alloy wheels, and LED reading lamp.

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition will be available with two engine options – a 1.5L NA petrol unit (115 PS and 144 Nm) and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (115 PS and 250 Nm). On the S+ trim, only a 6-speed manual transmission will be offered. On the SX(O) trim, only automatic gearbox options will be offered – CVT on the petrol variant and 6-speed torque-converter on the diesel variant.

Hyundai Creta is currently priced from Rs. 10.23 lakh to Rs. 17.94 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The addition of the ‘Knight Edition’ variants to its range is expected to push the price of the SUV higher.