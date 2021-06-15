Exclusive: Hyundai Alcazar Walkaround Video Ahead Of Launch

Hyundai Alcazar will be offered with a 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine; both manual and automatic transmissions will be available

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will introduce the long-awaited Alcazar this month and its details were leaked recently as well. Here we bring you the first exclusive walkaround video of the three-row SUV and it shows the design and other details of the upcoming SUV which follows the Sensuous Sportiness philosophy.

The Alcazar has visual changes compared to the Creta and up front, it gets a split headlamp cluster with sleek headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lights along with a redesigned chrome grille connected to the headlamp unit and chrome inserts. It also comes with newly designed two-tone alloy wheels, longer rear doors and overhang.

Other highlights are wide central air intake, updated LED tail lamps and front fog lamps, skid plate up front and rear, side body cladding, chrome trim connecting the tail lamps with Alcazar name written on it, an upright boot structure and so on. The SUV will be sold in six- and seven-seater layouts and it will be offered in two engine choices: a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and a 1.5-litre U2 four-cylinder diesel engine.

The 2.0-litre gasoline unit develops a maximum power output of 159 PS and 192 Nm and is borrowed from the Elantra sedan. The oil-burner, on the other hand, is good enough to generate 115 PS and 250 Nm in a similar fashion to the Creta. The engines will be linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter will be offered as an option.

To be retailed in six grades spread across 17 trims, the Alcazar is expected to make a strong impact in the seven-seater SUV space. Expect the price range to hover around Rs. 11 lakh for the base variant and it may go all the way up to Rs. 21 lakh for the range-topper (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Alcazar will get different driving modes as well and the petrol motor will be claimed to reach zero to 100 kmph in under 10 seconds.

Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Taiga Brown, Starry Night, Phantom Black and Polar White are the colour options in which the Hyundai Alcazar will be available and the cabin gets a brown shade. Upon arrival, the Hyundai Alcazar will compete against MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari.