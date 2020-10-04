Exclusive: Honda H’ness CB350 RS & Cafe Racer Versions In The Work

Honda H’ness CB350 Cafe Racer will more have plenty in common with the regular H’ness with an aggressive rider’s triangle for committed riding position

The arrival of the H’ness CB350 has certainly been a shocker for many. After teasing for weeks with just the name and exhaust note, the H’ness based on the retro CB series has been positively received on paper as it has a good range of features in a rather compelling price tag of around Rs. 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The fact that it is offered only from the BigWing dealerships is a bummer though. Honda has the knack of pricing its two-wheelers on a slightly premium scale compared to its rivals and the H’ness was no different but it packs traction control and Bluetooth to the surprise of enthusiasts as it has the capacity to go directly up against the Royal Enfield 350 range.

Since only a handful of BigWing outlets exist across India, it will be interesting to see how it will be projected against RE’s best-seller, the Classic 350. In an exclusive report, we can reveal that the Honda H’ness CB350 will influence an RS and a cafe racer versions. Currently in the development, Honda appears to be following the Royal Enfield route of having a cruiser and a cafe racer on the 650 cc engine platform.

Instead, the 350 cc H’ness (spelled Highness) built on the half-duplex double-cradle frame will give rise to a cafe racer. Expect it to be positioned in the vicinity of Rs. 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will have several commonalities with the regular classic-styled cruiser offering telescopic front forks and hydraulic twin rear shocks.

The stopping duties will be handles by front and rear disc brakes with a dual-channel ABS system, and slipper clutch could come as standard as in the regular H’ness. The footpegs and handlebar positioning could be altered to give a more committed rider’s triangle to differentiate the cafe racer from the cruiser.

Thus, it could be pitched as a sporty handler with a retro design appeal rather than the cruiser munching miles. Equipment like LED headlamp, LCD instrument cluster, LED turn indicators and tail lamp could be carried over.