Exclusive: Hero Xpulse 200 4V Gets Projector LED Headlamp & New DRLs

Hero Xpulse 200 4V adventure tourer has gained an LED projector headlamp and new LED Daytime Running Lights in Turkey

Hero MotoCorp introduced the more powerful Xpulse 200 4V in the Indian market late last year along with the inclusion of three new colour schemes. In an exclusive report, we can reveal that the adventure tourer has gained an LED projector headlamp and new LED Daytime Running Lights in Turkey.

It could help in better illumination and spread at night and the same setup could be made available in India in the near future. The Xpulse 200 sits at the entry-level adv space and is sold in 2V and 4V guises. It is priced competitively at around Rs. 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and does not have any direct rival in India.

The Xpulse 200 is the spiritual successor of the Impulse and it derives power from a 199.5 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected oil-cooled engine. The 4V variant develops a maximum power output of 18.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 17.35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The 2V version of the same engine kicks out 17.8 bhp and 16.45 Nm and is paired with a five-speed transmission.

With the 4V update, the largest two-wheeler producer in the country also brought in graphical revisions and three new paint schemes such as Trail Blue, Blitz Blue, and Red Raid while the switchgear also received an update with an integrated starter and engine cut-off button.

The equipment list of the Hero Xpulse 200 also comprises an LED headlamp, an LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, a compact tail section, block pattern tyres, a single-piece seat setup, etc. It is equipped with a single-channel ABS system, 37 mm telescopic front forks with 190 mm suspension travel and a 10-step preload-adjustable rear monoshock.

At the front, 276 mm front disc and 220 mm rear disc brakes are utilised. The Hero Xpulse 200 has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres while it tips the weighing scale at 157 kg. It stands 220 mm above the ground and the seat height is at 823 mm. The adventure touring motorcycle boasts 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels and it makes for an attractive proposition for anyone wanting to go off-road without digging too deep into your pocket.