Exclusive: Hero Mavrick 440 (HD X440 Based) Spied For The 1st Time

Hero Mavrick 440 will be launched this month and it will likely use the same platform and engine found in the Harley-Davidson X440

The first Hero MotoCorp branded motorcycle spawned out of the partnership with Harley-Davidson will be introduced later this month in India and it will likely be christened the Mavrick 440. In July 2023, Harley-Davidson launched the X440 in India and it has been well received by customers. The upcoming Hero Mavrick 440 is expected to use the same underpinnings.

Here we have brought you the first-ever spy images of the Hero Mavrick 440 ahead of its global debut as it has been caught testing alongside the HD X440, and it appears to have adopted a neo-retro stance. The test mule wearing camouflage shows the presence of a circular headlamp with an H-shaped LED DRL pattern and the LED turn signals are positioned similarly to its HD sibling.

However, unlike the 43 mm USD front forks on the X440, the Hero Mavrick 440 is suspended on traditional telescopic front forks and the short front fender can also be seen. The rider of the roadster sits upright, perhaps slightly more upright compared to the X440 and the front footpeg positioning is not aggressive either – indicating that it will appeal to a wide range of buyers (in a similar fashion to the Triumph Speed 400).

The muscular fuel tank adds to the roadster’s overall character as the extensions lead to the faux air intake, and the circular mirrors are positioned at the end of the upright handlebar. It will derive power from the familiar 440 cc single-cylinder long-stroke oil-cooled fuel-injected engine producing a peak power output of 27 hp and 38 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a six-speed transmission.

The recent crop of Hero motorcycles has been good lookers and the test mule does not indicate otherwise. While the HD X440 features a single-pod TFT console, the Hero Mavrick 440 may use a semi-digital unit but it is hard to decipher from the image. The alloy wheels also differ from the X440 and the straight exhaust pipe looks similar to its HD sibling.

It will be equipped with front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system and expect the prices to be just above Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom). The powertrain could be tuned slightly differently compared to the X440. It will take on the 350 cc offerings from Royal Enfield and middleweight Jawas, Yezdis and Honda CB350 range, and will be more powerful and torquier compared to them.