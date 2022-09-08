Exclusive: Hero Maestro Xoom 110 CC Scooter To Launch Soon

Hero Maestro Xoom 110 comes with features such as an all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and a brand new design

Hero MotoCorp is all pumped to bring in an all-new scooter for the Indian market and in an exclusive report, we can reveal that the Maestro Xoom 110 has been unveiled at a dealer event. The largest two-wheeler producer in the country currently sells the Maestro Edge 110 and Edge 125 scooters with prices ranging between Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 87,000 (ex-showroom).

The brand has recently been updating its domestic portfolio with the inclusion of new features as the Xtec variants further upped the value proposition of its volume-based motorcycles and scooters. The Maestro Xoom is based on the 110 cc range and it gains a host of new features. It will sit at the top of the range with design and equipment updates.

The Hero Maestro Xoom 110 gets a redesigned front fascia comprising of a sharper single-piece LED headlamp ditching the apron-mounted turn signal unit with an integrated LED Daytime Running Light and a corner bending function for improved safety and visibility. The overall bodywork looks sharper than the existing Maestro Edge 110.

The headlamp is moved downwards and below the short flyscreen, a thick chrome element as in other Hero scooters appears to be available with indicators that are moved upwards and positioned on either side. Other highlights are 12-inch front and 12-inch rear (bigger than the Edge 110 that has a 10-inch rear wheel size) alloy wheels in a new design and a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.

In line with the design of the headlamp, the new LED tail lamp also gains a similar signature. As for the performance, the existing 110.9 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine will likely continue with Hero’s patented i3S technology for additional fuel saving. The powertrain currently develops a maximum power output of 8 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.75 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,500 rpm.

The engine is paired with a CVT automatic transmission. Hero will be targeting a wider band of young customers with the all-new Maestro Xoom 110 as it has sportier looks and a number of new features. It will go on sale soon in the domestic market.