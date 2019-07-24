Exclusive: Hero Hunter Commuter Motorcycle Coming Soon? Patent Images Leaked

Leaked patent pictures suggest that Hero MotoCorp could be planning to launch another commuter motorcycle in the name of Hero Hunter

The entire two-wheeler industry is reeling on the back of poor sales performance over the last five to six months. While the scenario is expected to change during this festive season, many brands are not taking it for granted and to ensure sales growth during the auspicious period, new motorcycles and scooters are in the pipeline.

Hero MotoCorp and Honda had posted huge sales decline this financial year and thus new launches can be on the cards during the course of this year. Hero banks big on its motorcycle division as the entry-level models form the core part of its sales. Sensing the popularity of the 110 cc space, TVS introduced the Radeon and it has been a success story.

Moreover, Bajaj Auto is planning to launch the 125 cc Pulsar to garner more sales volume. It will likely sit at the entry point of the popular Pulsar series. Hero could further explore into the 110 cc and 125 cc motorcycles besides the possibilities that the 200 cc platform that already spawned Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T, Xtreme 200R and Xtreme 200S could see expansion.

Amidst the speculations, a set of patent images have been leaked online courtesy of our source Krishna. It suggests that a new commuter could be in the works under the name Hunter. The Hero Hunter’s sweeping fuel tank design, a round-shaped headlamp with a windscreen and the tail lamp design can be clearly seen in the leaked patents.

We suspect it could be a 125 cc commuter motorcycle rivalling the likes of Honda Shine as Hero might want to inject a fresh competitor against the segment-leading Shine and to offset decreasing sales of the Glamour. Hero MotoCorp might dig deep into space and introduce the Hunter as a rival for the Bajaj Platina and CT100.

Since only the patent images are leaked, the launch of the Hero Hunter cannot be expected during the course of this year. Chances of it launching next year are high following the implementation of BSVI emission standards and the powertrain will certainly stick by the upcoming regulations.

Patent Images Source: Krishna