Exclusive: BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spied At Dealer Yard, Launch Soon

Royal Enfield Classic 350 could launch in the coming weeks with an updated BSVI motor; gets factory-fitted alloy wheels

We first broke the story last month that the Classic 350 will gain a BSVI motor along with other updates in January 2020. Just as we reported, the upcoming BSVI compliant Royal Enfield Classic 350 has just been spotted in all its glory ahead of an imminent launch in the coming weeks. The spied test mule features a Gunmetal Grey finish and looks appealing in its own right. However, it’s worth mentioning here that the Classic 350 now comes with stylish multi-spoke alloy wheels.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 will also likely get revised colour schemes and updated decals to further freshen up the look. While the Gunmetal Grey version of the Classic 350 will get factory-fitted alloy wheels, a new colour option in the form of Stealth Black will be also introduced. Other than the alloy wheels, the Stealth Black 350 will also be getting red coloured graphics.

The Classic 350 range will even gain a Chrome paint option but it will be available with spoke wheels only. The motorcycle continues to get disc brakes at both ends along with a dual-channel ABS. A discreet decal for the latter can be seen on the front forks. Even the suspension system stays unchanged.

You get a standard twin fork arrangement at the front and gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Even the headlamp stays unchanged and continues to come with halogen lights. Moreover, the signature two-piece seat setup has also been retained.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be powered by a BS6-compliant version of the existing 346cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled motor that powers the current motorcycle. In its current BS4 avatar, the motor produces a maximum power of 19.8 bhp @ 5,250 rpm and a peak torque of 28 Nm @ 4,000 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.

In all probability, the power and torque figures for the BS6-compliant version will stay unchanged. Even the gear ratios will stay unaltered. From the above, it’s clear that the forthcoming Royal Enfield Classic 350 isn’t a substantial update over the current model, if you overlook the advent of the BS6-compliant motor. The updated motorcycle will be also be sold with a host of accessories, like panniers, engine guards, updated seats, alloy wheels and 16 choices of exhaust.

That said, the company is already working on an all-new 2020 model that will launch later this year with a bigger engine as the 499 cc will reportedly be discontinued. The new generation Royal Enfield Classic motorcycle will feature an all-new platform, updated motor and revised styling. However, until then, the company will sell the BS6-compliant versions of the current Royal Enfield Classic range.