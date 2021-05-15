Exclusive: Ather Patents New Scooter Design In India, Looks Bigger & Bolder

The design patent shows a bigger and bolder looking electric scooter and we expect it to have a higher riding range as well

Ather Energy has certainly made a strong impact in the domestic market ever since it introduced its first product back in 2018 and showed its intentions to expand its lineup in the coming years. Currently, the homegrown electric vehicle manufacturer’s product range comprises the 450X and its reach is being expanded with more dealerships across the country.

In an exclusive report, we can divulge that a new zero-emission scooter from Ather appears to be in the works as it has been patented in India. It looks to be larger than the existing 450X and might have dimensions similar to 125 cc maxi scooters. From the design patent, we can say that it has a taller windblast protector and possibly a wider single-piece seat setup.

It indicates the presence of a more conventional yet sportier design with a prominent front apron boasting a sleek LED headlamp and LED Daytime Running Lights could also be available. Other highlights are black alloy wheels, short front fender, chiselled side bodywork, and possibly disc brakes at the front.

If this comes into existence, we can expect the electrified scooter to be positioned above the 450X in the lineup with more advanced features and perhaps a high performance-based battery pack with improved range characteristics. The 450X is a solid performer and outsmarts the traditional 125 cc scooters by a big margin with advanced connectivity options.

Recently, Ather added Bluetooth-based music and call features to the 450X. The Bengaluru-based startup has been expanding the footprint with the addition of new dealerships and having a new electric scooter could help in reaching out to more customers. It could get the latest connectivity options, OTR updates, a large touchscreen dashboard, navigation, onboard diagnostics, and so on.

The Ather 450X has four riding modes namely Eco, Ride, Sport and Warp and a similar feature pertaining to different range characteristics is a possibility as well. With a higher riding range and quicker charging, the forthcoming scooter could make for an interesting proposition upon arrival.