Maruti Suzuki YNC is expected to go on sale towards the end of this year with a thoroughly revised exterior and interior

In a move towards offering a wider range of purchasing options for the budget and first-time buyers, Maruti Suzuki is preparing to launch a new generation Celerio in the domestic market. It is expected to go on sale towards the end of this year and we can exclusively reveal that the production of the prototypes has commenced at Maruti Suzuki’s manufacturing facility.

Internally codenamed YNC, the second generation Celerio will be a complete makeover both inside and out compared to the existing model. The monthly volumes of the Celerio have not been great in recent times and last year, nearly 71,000 units of the Celerio were sold with a massive Year-on-Year decline of 30 per cent.

Currently, the five-seater is priced between Rs. 4.46 lakh and Rs. 5.63 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The Celerio X variant, on the other hand, costs between Rs. 4.95 lakh and Rs. 5.72 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). It already uses 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10B DOHC petrol engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 67 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 90 Nm at 3,500 rpm.

Expect the engine to be carried forward and it will continue be paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT (AGS) in the upcoming generation shift. In line with the growing competition from Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago and Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki is believed to introduce new features besides the exterior and interior upgrades.

The design changes will likely be evolutionary and expect a more appealing front fascia with noticeable revisions to the grille, headlamps, fog lamps and bumper. The dimensions of the second generation Celerio could be increased as well to offer more room for the occupants. Just as the exterior, the interior may sway towards the more upmarket route with use of good quality materials and finishes.

The top-end variants are expected to offer a large SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with other new features. The structure of the new-gen Celerio will also comply with stringent crash test and pedestrian standards. It will be interesting to see the changes it bears when the test mules are caught on camera.

