Exclusive: All New Honda 200cc Bike (Apache RTR200 Rival) Launch Next Month

The upcoming Honda 200 cc naked streetfighter could be christened the CB Hornet 200, XBlade 200 or even CB 200R

Honda’s India division recently launched the BSVI compliant version of the X-Blade and its launch will be followed by a brand new 200 cc motorcycle. In an exclusive report we can reveal that the launch of the naked streetfighter rivalling TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS200 will happen next month locally.

Not too long ago, Honda patented the CBF190R in India and is sold under Sundiro Honda in the Chinese market. The 190 series of motorcycles such as CBF190TR and the CBF190X are available in China for a while now. The 200 cc naked streetfighter could be based on the CBF190R as its could have high influence in design and mechanicals.

In China, the CBF190R derives power from a 184 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 16.86 PS and 16.3 Nm of peak torque. While the performance figures are lesser than the duo it will rival, it could be priced aggressively against the forthcoming Hero Xtreme 200R BSVI.

Since the engine outputs are only good enough to compete against the 160 cc bikes like TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, the powertrain is expected to be uprated courtesy of PGM-Fi technology and HET with good economical characteristics.

The design of the Honda 200 cc motorcycle will likely be an evolutionary version of the Hornet but with edgy body panels, chiselled headlamp, funky graphics, clip-on handlebars, and wide fuel tank panels. The Honda CBF190R is sold with an upside down front fork system in China and to cut down the production costs, telescopic front forks could be employed.

While the BSVI compliant Honda CB Hornet 160R is not out yet, the upcoming 200 cc motorcycle could be dubbed CB Hornet 200, CB 200R or X-Blade 200. Other expected features are dual-channel ABS system and disc brakes on both ends. The pricing of the Honda CB Hornet 200 or X-Blade 200 could undercut its rivals and it might act as a deciding factor in its success. We do expect Honda to unveil more details leading up to the launch of the motorcycle.