Exclusive: 2022 Maruti Baleno Spotted With Heavily Updated Design

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a redesigned front fascia with sharper headlamps and LED DRLs along with a revised rear section

In an exclusive report, we can reveal the first undisguised images of the production-ready Maruti Suzuki Baleno and is expected to launch in the coming weeks in the domestic market. As you can see, it gets a raft of changes mainly on the outside and although the interior images are not available yet, we will likely get a thorough overhaul judging by the previous spy shots.

The premium hatchback competes against Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, VW Polo and Honda Jazz in the highly competitive segment and it was first introduced back in late 2015. The battle between Baleno and i20 in garnering sales numbers brought the segment to the spotlight over the years and the arrival of third-gen i20 and Tata Altroz last year has elevated the proceedings.

Over the last six years, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been through updates but nothing too significant as the same lightweight Heartect platform is employed and it does not look to be changing anytime soon as only cosmetic changes have been given. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with a host of visual revisions mainly concentrated on the front fascia with the rear getting its share of changes.

On the outside, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno has gained an assortment of updates, restyled front grille with black hexagonal inserts and a larger Suzuki badge sitting in the middle, redesigned headlamps with sharper L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, and a set of new alloy wheels is also a possibility. The rear end comes with elongated LED tail lamps in a different profile as it runs into the updated tailgate.

The Suzuki badge is positioned at the centre with Baleno wording on the top left side and a rear integrated spoiler as well as a high mounted stop lamp can also be seen. The front and rear bumpers are also revised with new black fog lamp housing and wider air intakes.

As for the performance, the same 1.2-litre VVT petrol and the 1.2-litre DualJet mild-hybrid petrol will likely continue to be utilised. The former develops a maximum power output of 82 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,200 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed transmission or a CVT automatic unit.

The latter kicks out 89 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 4,400 rpm, and is linked with a five-speed manual transmission only. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno could be launched at a slight premium over the outgoing model.