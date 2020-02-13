Exclusive: 2020 Maruti Ignis Facelift Silently Launched From Rs. 4.83 Lakh

2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis BSVI sees a price increase of up to Rs. 25,196 compared to the outgoing BSIV model

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) unveiled the facelifted Ignis at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida. It has now been silently launched in the country as we can exclusively reveal with prices starting from Rs. 4.83 lakh for the entry-level Sigma and it goes all the way up to Rs. 7.13 lakh for the range-topping Alpha AMT variant (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

The arrival of cosmetic updates and the BSVI compliant engine meant that the prices have gone up between Rs. 3,904 and Rs. 25,196 depending on the variants chosen. The Alpha petrol MT and Alpha petrol AMT trims see the least hike of Rs. 3,904 while the Zeta, Sigma and Delta grades endure price increase of Rs. 5,552, Rs. 8,947 and Rs. 25,196 respectively.

The Delta variant of the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, in particular, gets body cladding, spoiler and roof rail to enhance its visual appeal further. The Ignis was the third product to enter the Nexa premium dealerships and it has encountered decent sales over the years considering its upmarket positioning over the regular volume-based hatchbacks.

Maruti Nexa Model (Variant) Old Ex-Showroom Price New Ex-Showroom Price Difference Ignis Sigma Petrol BS4 Rs. 4,74,373 Rs. 4,83,320 Rs. 8,947 Ignis Delta Petrol BS4 Rs. 5,35,645 Rs. 5,60,841 Rs. 25,196 Ignis Zeta Petrol BS4 Rs. 5,77,768 Rs. 5,83,320 Rs. 5,552 Ignis Alpha Petrol BS4 Rs. 6,62,994 Rs. 6,66,898 Rs. 3,904 Ignis Delta Petrol AMT Rs. 5,82,645 Rs. 6,07,841 Rs. 25,196 Ignis Zeta Petrol AMT Rs. 6,24,768 Rs. 6,30,320 Rs. 5,552 Ignis Alpha Petrol AMT Rs. 7,09,994 Rs. 7,13,898 Rs. 3,904

The mid-life update is to keep the momentum running in its favour and the exterior comprises of a new front grille with U-shaped toothed elements, redesigned front bumper, inclusion of faux skid plate up front and rear, black pillars, grey coloured roof rails and subtly updated rear. The design changes are not huge and the same trend is followed on the inside.

New Turquoise and Lucent Orange are the two new colours accompanying Stargaze Blue with black roof, Stargaze Blue with silver roof and Lucent Orange with black roof. Based on the fifth generation Heartect platform, the Ignis is equipped with an updated 17.78 cm SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.



It now enables cloud functions along with live traffic status, onboard navigation and voice recognition. Under the hood, the 1.2-litre K-series petrol engine, updated to meet BSVI emission standards, produce 83 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,200 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a five-speed AMT as an option.