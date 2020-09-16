Exclusive: 2020 Mahindra TUV300 Facelift Patent Image Leaked

2020 Mahindra TUV300 is expected to be launched in the coming months with cosmetic updates and BSVI powertrain

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the TUV300 in the domestic market back in September 2015. It became a decent seller for the homegrown UV specialist but it could not replicate the similar success of some of its competitors in the sub-four-metre SUV space. The bigger TUV300 Plus joined the fray by the middle of 2018 before Mahindra went all in with the XUV300 that debuted in February 2019 with more modern underpinnings.

The updated version of the TUV300 is expected to be launched towards the end of this year and it has already been spotted testing a number of times. In an exclusive report, we can reveal the patent image of the facelifted TUV300 and it stands in line with the recent spy shots. The patent image showcases notable design changes to the front fascia.

While the upright styling bits and silhouette remain the same as the existing model, the exterior revisions do bring in a refreshed vibe into the lineup. It comprises of a new front grille with the Mahindra badged flanked by three inclined vertical slats on either side. The revised bumper has wider air inlet in honeycomb assembly and horizontally positioned fog lamps.

The rear end is expected to get redesigned LED tail lamps, updated bumper and other minor visual changes. The cabin will more likely get its share of updates as well as use of more premium materials can be expected. The top-end variants will be equipped with a new touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls and other enhancements on the features list.

As for the powertrain, the BSVI-spec Mahindra TUV300 was powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine, which was good enough to generate a maximum power output of 100 bhp at 3,750 rpm and 240 Nm of peak torque delivered between 1,600 rpm and 2,800 rpm. It was connected to a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a five-speed AMT as an option.

It is yet unknown whether the 1.5-litre mHawk diesel motor will be retained or not and the chances of the TUV300 gaining a new petrol engine cannot be ruled out either. Expect the prices to go up slightly as it could be around Rs. 8.60 lakh and Rs. 10.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The TUV300 Plus will also be applied with similar cosmetic updates upon its possible likely in the early stages of next year.