Exclusive: 2020 Datsun Redi-Go Facelift Brochure Leaked, Launch Soon

2020 Datsun Redi-Go will go on sale in the coming days and it gets a heavily updated exterior and interior along with addition of new features

Just a few days ago, Datsun revealed its first teaser images of the upcoming Redi-Go and here we have some brochure images revealing all the necessary details we need to know. The Redi-Go is the entry-level hatchback sold under Nissan’s budget sub-brand Datsun in India and it has been around for years without any major updates.

With the more stringent BSVI emission standards implemented from this month, the Japanese manufacturer has taken up the opportunity to introduce the facelifted Redi-Go and it has already been confirmed to launch in the coming days. In an exclusive report, we can reveal the brochure of the 2020 Datsun Redi-Go, which primarily competes against the highly popular Maruti Suzuki Alto.

As in the teaser images, the leaked brochure indicates what we all thought the updated Datsun Redi-Go would have. It comes with 14-inch wheels with dual-tone covers in a new design, more aggressive front fascia with chrome surrounds, silver wraparound headlamps with silver accents, manual folding mirrors and larger redesigned black grille housing the Datsun badge.

Other exterior highlights include L-shaped Daytime Running Lights, LED fog lamps and Datsun signature emblem grafted just above the front fenders. These features are expected to be restricted to the top-end variants and they show Datsun’s intentions to offer a more premium package with the 2020 Redi-Go. The rear gets updated C-shaped LED tail lamps as well.

The overall silhouette and tall pillars of the Datsun Redi-Go remain identical as the outgoing model, so is the side profile and its details. The interior gains several new equipment including an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, reverse parking camera with guidelines and sensors, piano black finish and silver bezels, two-tone instrument cluster, internal adjustable mirrors and so on.

The dashboard is heavily updated and it brings a more premium vibe and the multi-functional steering wheel has mounted controls. The circular AC vents are ditched in favour of a new design as well. The touchscreen enables Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and voice recognition along with Bluetooth connectivity, and the front doors get fabric trim.

It also boasts safety features such as dual front airbags, Anti-lock Braking System, high speed alert, seatbelt reminder, etc. As for the performance, the 2020 Datsun Redi-Go continues to use the 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines found in the Renault Kwid with BSVI compliance. The smaller three-cylinder petrol mill is paired with a five-speed manual transmission only while the 1.0-litre motor can be had in a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT gearbox option.