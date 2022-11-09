Everything You Need To Know About Upcoming Next-Gen Maruti Swift

The new-gen Swift will offer an updated design, new powertrain options, and many new features

The upcoming next-gen Maruti Swift was recently spied testing in Europe and is expected to make its debut somewhere in 2023. A number of details are available about the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift and here are all the things you need to know about this new hatchback.

Sporty Looks

The Maruti Swift is known for its strong exterior styling and the next-gen iteration is expected to further spice things up with a sportier design language. From what we know, it is expected to get a new trapezoidal front grille flanked by new LED headlamps on either end and a redesigned front bumper.

The side profile will also be different and will be dominated by new dual-tone alloy wheels and blacked-out pillars. At the rear, it is likely to continue the sporty theme and will be offered with a prominent spoiler, new LED lights, and other subtle changes that will give it a fresh look.

Updated Cabin

While the present iteration of the hatchback already offers an impressive cabin, the next-gen iteration is likely to offer subtle but significant changes to the dashboard layout including new controls for the centre console, an updated instrument console, and a new infotainment system. In addition to this, it will also offer features like automatic climate control, a SmartPlay Pro infotainment system, auto-dimming IRVM, push-button start, and connected car tech.

Powertrain options

In the Indian market, the next-gen Swift is expected to be offered with a new 1.2L K12 mild-hybrid petrol engine which will be offered either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. In addition to this, the brand might also offer the new Swift with a CNG powertrain. Having said this, it will be underpinned by a modified Heartect platform which is also utilised in the new Baleno. More details are yet to be shared by Maruti.

Launch Date And Rivals

Maruti is yet to announce the official launch timeline of the new-gen Swift in India but reports suggest the car will make its Indian debut somewhere in 2023. Once launched, it will take on the rivals like the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Tata Tiago.