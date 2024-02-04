Entry-Level Mass Market Volkswagen EV Confirmed – New Details

An entry-level volume focussed Volkswagen for India is coming in the second half of this decade and it will be exported as well

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is developing an affordable EV specifically for the domestic market and it will be exported to global markets too upon its launch in the second half of this decade. On the sidelines of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in New Delhi, Piyush Arora, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company spoke of this matter.

He noted that the electrification strategy won’t drastically vary compared to the strategy followed for IC-engined cars and the forthcoming entry-level volume focussed zero-emission vehicle will be heavily localised. However, to achieve this, a huge investment is required and the brand is seriously evaluating the opportunities presented.

The investment will be in triple-digit million euros as he emphasises the volume requirement and the importance of the Indian market for the brand’s global volumes along with exports. The feasibility study for such a product is currently underway. A report said Volkswagen’s Peak EV project will spawn an electrified SUV in India by 2026.

It will be underpinned by the MEB21G platform with high local content and the key area of focus will be the entry-level and mid-size categories. The e-SUV will be introduced by Volkswagen first before the arrival of its Skoda derivative and it will have an estimated volume target of 50,000 for both local and international markets.

The Czech automaker, on the other hand, is mulling over localising the MQB A0 37 architecture to spring up the premium offerings, packed with high-end technologies for India. In addition, a compact SUV underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform, found in the Kushaq and Slavia, is in the pipeline. Last year, a total of 16 lakh units were produced and 6 lakhs were shipped to the global arena.

Arora has stated that his brand is seeking ways to begin the exports of Slavia and Kushaq to Vietnam and more markets are also being studied for selling made-in-India products. It is no secret that both Volkswagen and Skoda will play a key role in the transition towards electrification and their respective first EVs for India will be launched this year.