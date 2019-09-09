Entire Bajaj Pulsar Lineup (125, 150, 180, 200, 220) To Soon Get Costlier

As the BSVI emission norms come closer, Bajaj Auto Ltd will upgrade the entire Pulsar lineup with new engines that will likely feature fuel-injection for lower emissions

It has come to light that the entire Bajaj Pulsar lineup, which includes bikes with engine sizes ranging from 125cc to 220cc, become costlier in the coming future. The price hike will come at the back of the introduction of BSVI-compliant engines. The increase in cost will be courtesy of the high investment that the bike manufacturer will make to make the motors cleaner.

It is being said that there could be an increment of 10-15 per cent in the ex-showroom prices of every Bajaj Pulsar model. The updated range of motorcycles will launch in early 2020, ahead of the 1 April 2020 deadline for all vehicles sold in India to embrace the stricter emission norms.

The upgraded range of Bajaj Pulsar motorcycles will feature fuel injection technology, among other upgrades, to meet the stringent emission norms. While the performance figures aren’t expected to see any significant change as compared to the present models.

In line with the upcoming emission norms, several manufacturers have already planned similar upgrades for their motorcycles, which means you can even expect a similar price increment for rivalling motorcycles.

Also, keeping in with the government’s stress on the faster adaptation of electric vehicles, Bajaj Auto Ltd has been working on a range of electric scooters that will be sold under the Urbanite brand. The upcoming range of scooters will comprise of both electric and petrol models, with the latter sporting 100-125cc engines.

Speaking on the development, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, BAL, recently said that his company, along with its Austrian partner KTM, is also contemplating a high-end electric bike. The duo could also come up with a 48-volt electric powertrain that will arrive by 2022.