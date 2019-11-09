The full-sized premium SUV segment saw a decline in sales, with only the Ford Endeavour and Volkswagen Tiguan flaring

Even after the hefty discounts and offers provided by carmakers during the festive period, the premium SUV segment has seen a 12% YoY decline in sales last month as compared to October 2018.

The Toyota Fortuner was still untouched by any of its competitors. Even after witnessing a YoY decline in sales, it regained its four-digit sales last month after a hiatus in September 2019, and Toyota managed to ship a total of 1,302 Fortuners, making it the undisputed segment leader.

Its arch-rival Ford Endeavour, on the other hand, registered a YoY growth by 24%, which is the highest in the segment, thanks to a facelift being launched earlier this year which saw the seven-seat SUV get some additional features along with the festive deals Ford offered.

Model October 2019 Sales October 2018 Sales Toyota Fortuner 1,302 1,842 Ford Endeavour 700 565 Skoda Kodiaq 180 190 Volkswagen Tiguan 155 133 Honda CR-V 152 228 Mahindra Alturus G4 101 – Hyundai Tucson 83 90

The Skoda Kodiaq took the third spot in the list, thanks to the off-roading centric variant ‘Scout’ being launched last month. Skoda sold 180 units of Kodiaq, which is still 10 units less than what the Czech carmaker sold in October 2018.

Apart from the Ford Endeavour, Volkswagen’s Tiguan was the only premium SUV to have registered a YoY growth last month. The German brand’s sole SUV offering in the Indian market sold a total of 155 units in October 2019, which resulted in a 17% YoY growth for the car.

On the fifth spot came the Honda CR-V, which was at the receiving end of the biggest YoY sales decline in the segment. Honda shipped 152 units of CR-V, 33% less than the 228 units it sold in October 2018. The CR-V recently received a facelift globally, but don’t expect it to come to India any time before late 2020.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 sold just 101 units in October 2019, which puts it at the 6th spot. The Alturas was highly anticipated before its launch in November last year but has failed to make a name for itself in the segment.

Just behind the Alturas G4 was the Hyundai Tucson, which was the only premium SUV with two-digit sales last month. Hyundai could only sell 83 units of the Tucson, but in terms of YoY sales, that is just 7 units lesser as compared to October 2018.