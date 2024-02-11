Elevating EV Luxury: Inside the Innovative Features of Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 strikes a chord with its captivating design, futuristic and luxurious interior, and comprehensive list of advanced features

Hyundai Motor India announced the official prices of the Ioniq 5 at the 2023 Auto Expo. The flagship electric vehicle offering undercuts its competitors in terms of price and it features a blend of retro aesthetics seamlessly integrated with contemporary elements, leveraging the principles of Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy.

Thanks to the E-GMP platform and a three-meter wheelbase, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 offers an inventive and adaptable interior, providing ample space. Utilising eco-friendly materials throughout, combined with robust performance capabilities and the ability to charge from 10% to 80% in only 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC charger, it strikes a harmonious balance on all fronts.

The luxurious interior provides an exclusive third-space ambiance, complemented by the sophisticated Dark Pebble Grey theme, imparting a premium yet tailored experience. Notable features include eco-processed leather seat upholstery, soft-touch materials across surfaces, pixelated designs on the armrest, seat upholstery, and steering wheel, as well as a magnetic dashboard.

Additionally, it incorporates bio paint across various surfaces, eco-processed leather, eco-friendly fabric, and 100% recyclable paperette made from HDPE, showcasing a commitment to sustainability and innovation. The equipment lineup is fully loaded, featuring a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bose audio, ambient sounds of nature, a 12.3-inch digital cluster, and over 60 connected car technologies.

With a complimentary 3-year BlueLink subscription, users gain access to remote services for door lock/unlock, honking, lights, vehicle status, and “find my car” functionality, along with location-based services and a host of other features. The Ioniq 5 features an innovative cabin design with a flat floor, slim cockpit layout, sliding centre console, and glove box, along with a dedicated front trunk offering 51 litres of space for increased practicality.

Its functionality is augmented by the support for a multi-charging system, accommodating both 400V and 800V charging, which effectively minimises waiting times at charging stations. In addition to its extensive array of safety features, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, capable of providing up to 3.6 kW of power. Its V2L port is situated beneath the second-row seats and another one is available at the charging port on the vehicle’s exterior. With the assistance of a converter, buyers can utilise this feature to power high-power electric equipment.

Featuring a 72.6 kWh battery pack situated between the front and rear wheel axles, along with a 217 PS and 350 Nm capable electric motor setup, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 achieves an ARAI-certified range of 631 km on a single charge, ensuring exceptional performance. The emphasise on aerodynamics meant that the Ioniq 5 is a top-notch handling machine and the composure the chassis brings, is a cherry on top.

Overall, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a standout choice in the electric vehicle market, boasting a compelling combination of stunning design, futuristic interior, advanced features, and impressive performance. Since it is locally assembled, the competitive price of Rs. 46.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the flagship EV makes the deal even sweeter.