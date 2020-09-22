Electric Ford F-150 Pickup Truck Teased; Will Pack More Performance

The electric version of the Ford F-150 pickup truck will be constructed at the Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan in mid-2022

Ford has unveiled a new teaser indicating that the electric version of the highly popular F-150 pickup truck is indeed coming. It will be manufactured at the American auto major’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Detroit, Michigan. The Blue Oval has put in a lot of effort into bringing up this plant with an investment of around 700 million USD into the Rogue Complex.

It will cater to a range of upcoming electric vehicles including the F-150 EV and the facility employs 300 people. By the middle of 2022, the zero-emission F-150 will be built in the plant and right now, no official details of the pickup truck are available. Currently, it is undergoing hours of “torture testing” and targetting millions of stimulated, real world and laboratory testing miles.

As for the performance, Ford will use two electric motors for the F-150 EV and they are said to deliver more power and torque output compared to the IC-engined F-150 available at present. Going by this, we can expect the 2022 Ford F-150 EV to be more powerful than the 3.5-litre V6 EcoBoost powertrain used in the Raptor kicking out 450 horsepower and 691 Nm of peak torque.

The performance characteristics enabled by electric propulsion will result in higher towing capacity as it is claimed to tow heavy trailer while having faster acceleration time. Additionally, trunk capacity will also go up and the F-150 EV will have improved connectivity features courtesy of the upgraded SYNC system and OTR updates as well.

The F-Series pickup trucks play an integral role in the brand gaining volumes mainly in North America and thus introducing an electric version as early as 2022 will only make sense. It is said to be seriously capable and purpose built for “serious truck customers”. More American manufacturers are looking to step into the EV business in the coming years and thus the competition will only get tougher.

The company’s Bronco has been well received already and it will more likely be electrified in the near future.