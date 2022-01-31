Electric Car Sales Analysis In 2021 – Nexon EV, ZS EV, Tigor EV, Kona EV

In 2021, Tata Nexon EV garnered a total of 9,111 units and held on to a market share of 62 per cent to finish on top as the most sold EV in India

In the calendar year 2021, the passenger electric car segment had a penetration of 0.5 per cent as a total of 14,690 units were sold. The EV industry is fledgling and it will see a big growth in the future with involvement from more manufacturers and locally sourced products inviting volume-based customers but the task is not as easy as it sounds.

Last year, Tata Motors led the way ahead of SAIC-owned MG Motor while Hyundai and Mahindra are other participants. Tata’s EV assault is headed by the Nexon EV, the country’s best-selling zero-emission model. It certainly impressed in 2021 as a cumulative domestic tally of 9,111 units were recorded against 2,529 units with a YoY volume increase of 260.2 per cent.

It had a market share of 62 per cent. Ever since its market debut in early 2020, the Tata Nexon EV has been well received amongst customers. The first model based on the Ziptron technology is equipped with a 30.2 kWh battery pack and it has a claimed driving range of 312 km on a single charge (real-world range of around 200-220 km).

Electric Cars (YoY) 2021 Sales 2020 Sales 1. Tata Nexon EV (260.2%) 9,111 2,529 2. MG ZS EV (145%) 2,798 1,142 3. Tata Tigor EV (313.7%) 2,611 631 4. Hyundai Kona EV (-45.7%) 121 223 5. Mahindra e-Verito (-80.3%) 49 249

The Nexon EV is primarily used as a city runabout and the scenario could change this year as a larger 40 kWh battery pack capable of offering more than 400 km drive range is expected to be launched along the course of 2022. Last year, Tata introduced the updated Tigor EV based on the Ziptron tech with improved range and it was the third most sold EV.

The electric sedan garnered a total of 2,611 unit sales against 631 units in 2020 with a YoY sales increase of 313.7 per cent. The MG ZS EV finished in the second position with 2,798 units as against 1,142 units during the same period the previous year with an appreciable YoY growth of 145 per cent. The MG ZS EV is priced from Rs. 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and it boasts a claimed range of 419 km.

The Hyundai Kona EV finished in the fourth position with 121 units against 223 units in 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of 45.7 per cent while the Mahindra e-Verito ended up fifth with just 49 units against 249 units with a YoY slump of 80.3 per cent. Hyundai and Kia are expected to launch the Ioniq 5 and EV6 respectively in India this year.