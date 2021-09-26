Ducati Desert X Adventure Bike Teased; Launch Later This Year

Ducati Desert X will be pitched as a more hardcore off-roader compared to the Multistrada 950 and it will be powered by a 937 cc Testastretta L-twin engine

Ducati has released a teaser of its upcoming adventure motorcycle dubbed the Desert X. It debuted nearly a couple of years ago in conceptual form and it appears to be all set for launch before the end of this year. The middleweight adventure off-roader, as seen from the teaser, gets a neo-retro design theme as the concept inspired by the Paris Dakar rally motorcycles of the past.

The Ducati Desert X concept used an air-cooled 1,079cc L-twin engine from Scrambler 1100 but the road-going version will be equipped with a 937 cc Testastretta L-twin liquid-cooled fuel-injected motor that can also be found in the recently launched new Monster, Multistrada 950, Hypermotard 950 and SuperSport 950.

The power and torque outputs could remain the same as well at around 110 horsepower and 95 Nm. However, the gear ratios could be optimised to suit its off-roading credentials and it will be a more hardcore off-roader compared to the Multistrada 950. It will boast a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear wheel with wire-spoked wheels – shod on off-road focussed tyres.

We do expect the Italian manufacturer to release more information regarding the production Desert X in the coming weeks. It will make its global debut on December 9 to be exact and from September 30, 2021, the Ducati World Premiere 2022 will go live on the brand’s website and social media channels.

The web series is spread across ten weeks and it will culminate with the premiere of the new Desert X. Ducati is also expected to have more surprises up its sleeves. The Ducati Desert X had sharp bodywork, twin round-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights giving a retro stance with modern appeal, and a twin tank design to aid on the trails.

The concept also facilitated removable passenger seat as it made way for additional luggage storage and it will be interesting to see if these features will be carried forward to the production variant or not. We can expect it to be considered for India as well sometime next year or in 2023.