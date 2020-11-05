Diwali Discounts On Maruti Suzuki Cars – Alto, Wagon-R, Swift, Brezza

Check out all the offers and discounts available on Maruti Suzuki’s Arena range of vehicles during this Diwali season

India’s largest manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), has had a brilliant sales run during the Navratri festive season. The company managed to retail over 1.66 lakh units in the domestic market last month, out of which around 95 thousand units were sold during Navratri and Dussehra only!

To keep the festive sales momentum going, Maruti Suzuki is offering a few deals and discounts during November as well. If you wish to buy a new car during this Diwali festive season, then keep reading to find out all the benefits available on Maruti Suzuki’s Arena range of cars, ranging from the entry-level Alto to the premium Brezza.

Maruti Alto

Maruti Alto is the most affordable vehicle in the Indo-Japanese carmaker’s lineup. Apart from that, it is also one of the most popular cars in the Indian market, primarily due to its low price. This Diwali season, Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of Rs. 18,000 on it, along with a corporate discount of up to Rs. 6,000. An exchange bonus worth Rs. 15,000 is also available on it.

Maruti S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki’s micro-SUV is one of the most unique vehicles in our market. It is an extremely compact car, with SUV-inspired styling. This crossover hatchback is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount worth up to Rs. 6,000.

Maruti Celerio

Maruti Celerio is due for a generation change soon, and the new model is expected to arrive in the market early next year. The next-gen Celerio has been spied during road tests multiple times now. As for the current-gen model, Maruti is offering benefits of up to Rs. 51,000; there’s a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 on offer, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 6,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

Maruti Wagon-R

Maruti’s popular tallboy hatchback is quite a handsome car in its current iteration, and offers a lot of interior space, along with frugal engine options. The company is offering a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000, and an exchange bonus of 20,000. There’s also a corporate discount worth up to Rs. 6,000 available on it.

Maruti Swift

Maruti Swift is also one of the most popular hatchbacks in India. It is extremely fun to drive, while still being economical to run, and looks quite sporty as well. The Swift is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs. 6,000. Other than that, there is an exchange offer worth Rs. 20,000 on offer as well.

Maruti Suzuki Arena Cars – Diwali Discounts Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Alto Rs. 18,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti S-Presso Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti Celerio Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti Wagon-R Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti Swift Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti Dzire Rs. 10,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs. 10,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti Eeco Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 6,000 Maruti Ertiga – Rs. 0 + Rs. 5,000

Maruti Dzire

Maruti Dzire underwent a minor facelift earlier this year, and the company is offering some really attractive benefits on the car, to boost sales. There is a cash discount worth Rs. 10,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 6,000.

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki’s sub-4-metre SUV, the Vitara Brezza, is also one of the best-selling vehicles in its segment. Despite the lack of a diesel engine in the BS6 era, the vehicle continues to enjoy a lot of success in our market. The little Maruti crossover is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 6,000.

Maruti Eeco

Almost a decade after its introduction, Maruti Suzuki Eeco still remains on sale in the Indian market. The Maruti van has remained largely unchanged since its launch, apart from some minor changes to the engine and the addition of a few safety features. The manufacturer is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 6,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

Maruti Ertiga

Maruti Ertiga is one of the most popular MPV in the Indian market, offering a perfect blend of affordability, practicality, and comfort. There isn’t any cash discount or exchange bonus on offer here, although select customers can avail a corporate discount of up to Rs. 5,000.