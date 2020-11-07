Diwali 2020 Discounts On Mahindra Cars – XUV300, Bolero, Scorpio, Alturas

Check out all the deals and discounts offered by Mahindra & Mahindra on its vehicles during this Diwali festive season

Diwali is just around the corner, and a lot of people have plans to purchase a new car during this time. To attract these customers, automakers are offering some extremely lucrative discounts on their cars. Mahindra & Mahindra is no exception, with some brilliant deals available on its vehicles.

Here, we shall discuss all the available discounts and offers available on all Mahindra passenger cars, ranging from the XUV300 to the Alturas G4, during this Diwali season.

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300 is currently available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and free accessories worth up to Rs. 5,000, but only on the diesel models. Apart from that, there is an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 available on the vehicle, regardless of the variant and engine type, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Mahindra Bolero

The Bolero MUV is one of the most popular vehicles in Mahindra’s arsenal. The manufacturer is offering a cash discount of Rs. 6,500 on it, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, an additional corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

Mahindra Thar

The second-gen Thar was launched in the Indian market last month, and has garnered a huge positive response from buyers. The SUV has managed to cross 20,000 bookings in just a month! As it was only launched recently, there are no discounts available on it at the moment.

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on the ‘M2’ trim, while the ‘M4’ and ‘M6’ variants are available with a discount of Rs. 10,000. There is also an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 available on it, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 6,000 and free accessories of up to Rs. 5,000.

Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra is offering a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on the base ‘S5’ trim of the Scorpio, along with free accessories worth Rs. 10,000. Regardless of the trim level, you can avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 on it.

Mahindra XUV500

On the XUV500, Mahindra is providing a cash discount of Rs. 12,000 on the lower trims (W5 and W7), while the discount on the higher trims (W9 and W11) is worth Rs. 13,000. There is an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 available as well, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 9,000. On select trims, you can get Rs. 5,000 worth of free accessories.

Mahindra Diwali Discounts Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Mahindra XUV300 (petrol) – Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Mahindra XUV300 (diesel) Rs. 10,000 (+ Accessories worth Rs. 5,000) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Mahindra Bolero Rs. 6,500 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra Thar – – Mahindra Marazzo (M2 trim) Rs. 15,000 (+ Accessories worth Rs. 5,000) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Mahindra Marazzo (M4 and M6 trim) Rs. 10,000 (+ Accessories worth Rs. 5,000) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Mahindra Scorpio (S5 trim) Rs. 20,000 (+ Accessories worth Rs. 5,000) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Mahindra Scorpio (S7, S9, and S11 trims) – Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Mahindra XUV500 (W5 and W7 trims) Rs. 12,000 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 9,000 Mahindra XUV500 (W9 and W11) Rs. 13,000 (+ Accessories worth Rs. 5,000) Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 9,000 Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 2.2 lakh (+ Accessories worth Rs. 20,000) Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 16,000

Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra’s flagship model, the Alturas G4, is available with a massive cash discount of Rs. 2.2 lakh. Customers can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 and a corporate discount Rs. 16,000. The manufacturer is also offering accessories worth up to Rs. 20,000 for free!