Discover The Power Of The New Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a perfect combination of style and substance without compromising the premium quality and practicality

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the refreshed Grand i10 Nios a few months ago, showcasing their commitment to innovation. This model offers an impressive range of advanced safety features, coupled with numerous cosmetic enhancements and interior upgrades. The Grand i10 Nios has consistently garnered attention, solidifying its position as a frontrunner within its segment since its debut and the latest model is no different.

What does discovering the power of the compact hatchback mean? It goes on to show you the collective advantages and impressive abilities it possesses in every possible way. The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios presents a refreshed exterior, highlighted by a redesigned front grille with a sophisticated finish. Thoughtful changes to the bumper now incorporate stylish LED Daytime Running Lights, harmonizing seamlessly with sweeping projector headlamps. The vehicle’s presence is further enhanced by the inclusion of 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, contributing to its commanding road stance.

Additional exterior improvements include a sleek shark fin antenna, a revamped rear bumper, and a connected tail lamp design inspired by the latest Venue. Stepping into the updated Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, you’ll discover an array of features designed to elevate the driving experience. The cabin ambience is enriched by gentle footwell lighting, while the grey upholstery proudly features Nios branding, adding a touch of sophistication.

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes equipped with an array of convenient features for better driving and ownership experience on short and long drives. Cruise control ensures a smooth driving experience, and the Type C USB fast charger enables quick device charging. The inclusion of a wireless smartphone charger eliminates cable clutter and simplifies the charging process.

Inside, a premium touch is evident with the addition of a leather-wrapped steering wheel and metallic accents on the inner door handles. The vehicle is equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that seamlessly integrates with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, offering enhanced entertainment options through smartphone connectivity. Thus, making it a heartthrob amongst them all.

Convenience is further enhanced by the smart key featuring push-button start/stop functionality. Occupants can enjoy the comfort of the automatic climate control system and use voice recognition for hands-free control. The vehicle also features a 3.5-inch cluster with Multi-Information Display (MID), providing easy access to essential vehicle information.

The new Grand i10 Nios offers a standard three-year vehicle warranty, extendable up to seven years, providing extended protection and reassurance to customers. In terms of safety, the model boasts features such as four airbags, ESS, keyless entry, a burglar alarm, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Hill Assist Control, automatic headlights, and so on.

With its comprehensive range of features and sporty exterior design, the 2023 Grand i10 Nios emerges as a compelling choice within its segment. Available in various colours and configurations, this compact hatchback is powered by a fuel-efficient 1.2L NA petrol engine. This reliable powertrain not only delivers impressive performance but also ensures dependability and refinement.

The powertrain sticks by RDE standards and E20 fuel compliance, and it churns out 83 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It can be paired with either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT as an option. The CNG variant offers 69 PS at 6,000 rpm and 95.2 Nm at 4,000 rpm and is retailed only with a five-speed manual transmission addressing the customers wanting to own a fuel-efficient hatch on a budget.

Combined with its compact size, the Grand i10 Nios is a breeze to navigate through city traffic, and its well-tuned steering further enhances the driving experience. It presents an excellent option not only for young buyers and first-time car owners but also for anyone seeking a budget-friendly vehicle with practicality and ample interior space. In conclusion, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios undeniably shines in its competitive segment, offering exceptional value.