Mahindra Dec 2019 Offers & Discounts – XUV 500, Scorpio To Marazzo

Mahindra is offering lucrative discount offers on the entire range of models including Marazzo, Scorpio and XUV500 in December 2019

Mahindra and Mahindra, the popular homegrown UV maker, will launch a slew of new models next year, along with updating some of its existing vehicles to comply with the new norms. In order to make the most of its current lineup and also to maintain a steady sales momentum around the year-end, the company is currently offering some great offers on its entire lineup. Here’s a look at the discounts on Mahindra cars in December 2019

The Mahindra Marazzo is currently on sale with a range of offers. The M4 trim is on sale with a cash discount of Rs 10,200 along with a comprehensive insurance policy at Rs 1. There is also an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 7,000/ The M6 variant, on the other hand, can be bought with a cash discount of Rs 49,500 and insurance at Rs 1. Plus, you benefit from an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate offer of Rs 7,000.

The M8 variant, on the other hand, can be bought with a huge discount of Rs 1,09,000 and comprehensive insurance at Rs 1. There’s also an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs 7,000. The Mahindra Scorpio, which will soon see a generation change, is available with a cash discount of Rs 36,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs 5,000.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Mahindra Marazoo (M4) Rs. 10,200 + Comprehensive Insurance @1 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 7,000 Mahindra Marazoo (M6) Rs. 49,500 + Comprehensive Insurance @1 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 7,000 Mahindra Marazoo (M8) Rs. 1,09,000 + Comprehensive Insurance @1 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 7,000 Mahindra Scorpio Rs. 36,500 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 5,500 Mahindra XUV 500 (W3) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 9,000 Mahindra XUV 500 (ALLModels) Rs. 15,000 (Accessories) + Comprehensive Insurance @1 Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 9,000 Mahindra TUV 300 Plus Rs. 23,000 + Comprehensive Insurance @1 Rs.25,000 (IF Exchange Tavera – 45,000) + Rs. 4,500 Mahindra TUV 300 (Refresh) Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 10,000 (Accessories) + Comprehensive Insurance @1 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,500 Mahindra Thar ABS Rs. 15,000 Rs. 6,000 (Corporate Discount) Mahindra KUV NXT (Petrol & Diesel) Rs. 40,000 Rs. 28,750 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra Bolero Power Plus Rs. 20,100 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra KUV (CNG & Taxi) Rs. 31,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra XUV 300 (Petrol) Rs. 13,000 + Comprehensive Insurance @1 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 4,500 Mahindra XUV 300 (Diesel) Rs. 12,500 + Comprehensive Insurance @1 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 4,500 Mahindra Alturas G4 (2WD/4WD) Rs. 50,000 + Comprehensive Insurance @1 + 4th + 5th Year Extended warranty + 3 Years Comprehensive AMC + Rs. 20,000 (Accessories) Rs. 50,000 (Non Mahindra Vehicle), Rs. 1,00,000 (If Mahindra Vehicle + Rs. 15,000

The W3 variant of the Mahindra XUV500, on the other hand, can be purchased with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 9,000. All other variants are available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, insurance at Rs 1, an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 9,000.

Mahindra TUV300 Plus is available with a cash discount of Rs 23,000, insurance at Rs 1, exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 (Rs 45,000 if you exchange a Chevrolet Tavera and a corporate discount of Rs 4,500. The recently updated TUV300 is available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, free accessories worth Rs 10,000, comprehensive insurance at Rs 1, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,500.

Mahindra Thar ABS, which is about to get a generation change, is on sale with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000. All variants of the Mahindra KUV100 NXT are on sale with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 28,750 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

The CNG and the Taxi variant of the KUV, however, are on sale with a cash discount of Rs 31,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The Bolero Power Plus is on sale with a cash discount of Rs 20,100, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate offer of Rs 4,000.

Even the Mahindra XUV300 can be bought with some discounts. The petrol variant of the compact SUV Is on sale with a cash discount of Rs 13,000 and a comprehensive insurance policy at Rs 1. There is also an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate offer of Rs 4,500. The diesel variants are available with a cash discount of Rs 12,500 and a comprehensive insurance policy at Rs 1. Plus, there is even an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate offer of Rs 4,500.

Lastly, the Alturas G4, which is the company’s flagship variant, is on sale with a cash discount of Rs 50,000, comprehensive insurance at Rs 1, free 4th and 5th year extended warranty, 3 years comprehensive AMC and free accessories worth Rs 20,000. You can also get an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 if you sell a non-Mahindra vehicle to the dealership. In case your old vehicle is a Mahindra model, you can get an exchange bonus of Rs 1 lakh on selling it to Mahindra. There is also a corporate discount of Rs 15,000.