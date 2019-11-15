Discounts Of Up To Rs 5 Lakh On SUVs – Honda CR-V To Toyota Fortuner

With most manufacturers staring at a sales slump for many months now, there are some great discounts on large SUVs

As you might be already aware, the Indian car industry has been going through one of the worst-ever sales slumps for many months now and most carmakers have been offering some fantastic discounts in an attempt to revive the sales volumes. In this post, we bring to you details of some amazing discounts on as many as 6 large SUVs on sale in the country.

Ford Endeavour

The highly capable Toyota Fortuner-rivalling model from Ford India is currently available with a discount of Rs 2,00,000. This offer is being provided by the dealership in a bid to keep the inventory from piling up. Regardless of the source of the offer, we think the Endy is a great buy at a discounted price and those who’ve been looking for a well-rounded model in this segment can pick this SUV with their eyes closed.

Isuzu MUX

The Isuzu MUX is another Toyota Fortuner-rivalling model that has received an underwhelming response from buyers. Like the Endeavour, even the Isuzu MUX is available with a discount of Rs 2 lakh. Other than this, the large-size SUV is even available with a free 5-year warranty package.

Mahindra Alturas

The Mahindra Alturas is a rebadged SsangYong G4 Rexton that has been the most expensive model in the homegrown carmaker’ lineup. In spite of being a pretty well-sorted alternative to the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour, the Mahindra-badged Rexton has so far failed to impress the buyers. Right now, it’s available with a cash discount of Rs 2,11,000, which makes it pretty good value for money.

Skoda Kodiaq

The Skoda Kodiaq is an interesting alternative to the likes of Audi Q3 and BMW X1, especially if you need something larger and even wish to keep a low profile. While the Kodiaq doesn’t have the high badge value of an Audi, it does share aplenty with its more premium sibling.

The Kodiaq offers a powerful set of motors, robust MQB platform, a long list of features and even a spacious interior setup. The best part is that the flagship Skoda model in India is being sold with a discount offer worth Rs 3 lakh, which makes it all the more attractive.

Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V is among the most premium SUVs in its price segment. While it doesn’t have the robustness or the butch looks of models like the Ford Endeavour or the Toyota Fortuner, it’s definitely a plusher option if you don’t mind compromising a bit on the off-road capabilities.

The CR-V, for the first time ever, is even available with a diesel engine option that comes mated to a world-class 9-speed automatic transmission. In spite of so many qualities, however, the flagship SUV in Honda Cars India’s lineup has pretty much failed to impress the SUV buyers. It’s currently available with a discount of Rs 5 lakh.

Toyota Fortuner

It’s seldom that we see the Toyota Fortuner, the long-standing segment-leader, being sold with discount offers but the market conditions are such that even this hot-selling SUV is currently on sale with some sweeteners.

Buyers of this butch SUV can benefit from a discount of Rs 80,000. While this amount isn’t anywhere close to what you can get on the rivals, it may be noted here that you’ll have a better chance of recovering your initial investment at the time of resale.