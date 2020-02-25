Discounts Of Up To Rs. 31.40 Lakh On BS4 Cars – 100 Cars Discount Details

All major manufacturers are working on clearing their BS4 stock and are offering hefty discounts on those vehicles in the process

With the BS6 emission norms set to come into effect in about a month’s time, manufacturers certainly do not want to pile up un-sold inventory of older BS4-compliant vehicles. Hence, manufacturers are left with no choice but to offer heavy discounts on their BS4 vehicles.

The discounts range from Rs 10,000 on the Ford Figo, which was recently made to comply with the latest emission norms and lost some features in the transition – to an enormous Rs 31.40 lakh on the Jaguar XJ luxury saloon. However, the discount will only be available till the BS4 stocks last, and might vary from dealer to dealer.

Maruti Suzuki is currently offering its highest discount of up to Rs 78,900 on the Dzire sedan, while the S-Cross ad the Swift follow closely with benefits worth up to Rs 75,000 and Rs 72,700 respectively. On the other hand, manufacturers including Hyundai, Tata, Renault, Honda, Skoda, Volkswagen, Isuzu and Jeep are offering discounts upward of Rs 2 lakh on some of their respective offerings.

Here is a detailed list of all the BS4 cars currently being offered at a discounted rate –

Maruti Suzuki

Model Discounts Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rs. 78,900 Maruti Suzuki Swift Rs. 72,700 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Rs. 43,100 Maruti Suzuki Alto Rs. 45,600 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Rs. 33,100 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Rs. 20,000 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Rs. 35,000 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rs. 60,000 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Rs. 75,000 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Rs. 40,000

Hyundai

Model Discounts Hyundai Tucson Rs. 2,50,000 Hyundai Xcent Rs. 95,000 Hyundai Creta Rs. 1,15,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Rs. 75,000 Hyundai Elite i20 Rs. 65,000 Hyundai Verna Rs. 90,000 Hyundai Santro Rs. 55,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Rs. 55,000 Hyundai Elantra Rs. 2,50,000

Tata

Model Discounts Tata Hexa Rs. 2,00,000 Tata Harrier Rs. 1,30,000 Tata Nexon Rs. 55,000 Tata Tiago Rs. 50,000 Tata Tigor Rs. 70,000 Tata Safari Storme Rs. 55,000 Tata Zest Rs. 90,000 Tata Bolt Rs. 80,000

Mahindra

Model Discounts Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 4,00,000 Mahindra Marazzo Rs. 1,71,000 Mahindra XUV 500 Rs. 84,000 Mahindra TUV 300 Rs. 70,000 Mahindra Scorpio Rs. 60,000 Mahindra Bolero Rs. 47,000

Renault

Model Discounts Renault Kwid Rs. 64,000 Renault Duster Rs. 2,30,000 Renault Lodgy Rs. 2,10,000 Renault Captur Rs. 2,30,000 Renault Duster AWD Rs. 1,50,000

Honda

Model Discounts Honda CR-V Rs. 5,00,000 Honda Civic Rs. 2,50,000 Honda City Rs. 72,000 Honda Jazz Rs. 50,000 Honda WR-V Rs. 45,000 Honda Amaze Rs. 42,000

Nissan

Model Discounts Nissan Kicks Rs. 1,60,000 Nissan Sunny Rs. 94,000 Nissan Micra Rs. 71,500 Nissan Micra Active Rs. 71,500

Datsun

Model Discounts Datsun Redigo Rs. 83,000 Datsun Go Rs. 63,000 Datsun Go Plus Rs. 63,000

Toyota

Model Discounts Toyota Yaris Rs. 55,000 Toyota Etios Rs. 35,000 Toyota Etios Liva Rs. 35,000 Toyota Corolla Altis Rs. 75,000

Skoda

Model Discounts Skoda Rapid Rs. 1,58,000 Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo Rs. 1,60,000 Skoda Superb Rs. 2,50,000 Skoda Kodiaq Rs. 2,37,000 Skoda Octavia Rs. 2,40,000

Volkswagen

Model Discounts Volkswagen Tiguan Rs. 3,50,000 Volkswagen Vento Rs. 60,000 Volkswagen Polo Rs. 2,07,000 Volkswagen Ameo Rs. 2,07,000

Jeep

Model Discounts Jeep Compass Rs. 2,00,000

Ford

Model Discounts Ford Freestyle Rs. 35,000 Ford Aspire Rs. 40,000 Ford Endeavour (MT) Rs. 1,50,000 Ford Endeavour (AT) Rs. 1,00,000 Ford Ecosport Rs. 40,000