Discounts Of Up To Rs. 31.40 Lakh On BS4 Cars – 100 Cars Discount Details

All major manufacturers are working on clearing their BS4 stock and are offering hefty discounts on those vehicles in the process
With the BS6 emission norms set to come into effect in about a month’s time, manufacturers certainly do not want to pile up un-sold inventory of older BS4-compliant vehicles. Hence, manufacturers are left with no choice but to offer heavy discounts on their BS4 vehicles.
The discounts range from Rs 10,000 on the Ford Figo, which was recently made to comply with the latest emission norms and lost some features in the transition – to an enormous Rs 31.40 lakh on the Jaguar XJ luxury saloon. However, the discount will only be available till the BS4 stocks last, and might vary from dealer to dealer.
Maruti Suzuki is currently offering its highest discount of up to Rs 78,900 on the Dzire sedan, while the S-Cross ad the Swift follow closely with benefits worth up to Rs 75,000 and Rs 72,700 respectively. On the other hand, manufacturers including Hyundai, Tata, Renault, Honda, Skoda, Volkswagen, Isuzu and Jeep are offering discounts upward of Rs 2 lakh on some of their respective offerings.
Here is a detailed list of all the BS4 cars currently being offered at a discounted rate –
Maruti Suzuki
|Model
|Discounts
|Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|Rs. 78,900
|Maruti Suzuki Swift
|Rs. 72,700
|Maruti Suzuki Celerio
|Rs. 43,100
|Maruti Suzuki Alto
|Rs. 45,600
|Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
|Rs. 33,100
|Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
|Rs. 20,000
|Maruti Suzuki Baleno
|Rs. 35,000
|Maruti Suzuki Ignis
|Rs. 60,000
|Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
|Rs. 75,000
|Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
|Rs. 40,000
Hyundai
|Model
|Discounts
|Hyundai Tucson
|Rs. 2,50,000
|Hyundai Xcent
|Rs. 95,000
|Hyundai Creta
|Rs. 1,15,000
|Hyundai Grand i10
|Rs. 75,000
|Hyundai Elite i20
|Rs. 65,000
|Hyundai Verna
|Rs. 90,000
|Hyundai Santro
|Rs. 55,000
|Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|Rs. 55,000
|Hyundai Elantra
|Rs. 2,50,000
Tata
|Model
|Discounts
|Tata Hexa
|Rs. 2,00,000
|Tata Harrier
|Rs. 1,30,000
|Tata Nexon
|Rs. 55,000
|Tata Tiago
|Rs. 50,000
|Tata Tigor
|Rs. 70,000
|Tata Safari Storme
|Rs. 55,000
|Tata Zest
|Rs. 90,000
|Tata Bolt
|Rs. 80,000
Mahindra
|Model
|Discounts
|Mahindra Alturas G4
|Rs. 4,00,000
|Mahindra Marazzo
|Rs. 1,71,000
|Mahindra XUV 500
|Rs. 84,000
|Mahindra TUV 300
|Rs. 70,000
|Mahindra Scorpio
|Rs. 60,000
|Mahindra Bolero
|Rs. 47,000
Renault
|Model
|Discounts
|Renault Kwid
|Rs. 64,000
|Renault Duster
|Rs. 2,30,000
|Renault Lodgy
|Rs. 2,10,000
|Renault Captur
|Rs. 2,30,000
|Renault Duster AWD
|Rs. 1,50,000
Honda
|Model
|Discounts
|Honda CR-V
|Rs. 5,00,000
|Honda Civic
|Rs. 2,50,000
|Honda City
|Rs. 72,000
|Honda Jazz
|Rs. 50,000
|Honda WR-V
|Rs. 45,000
|Honda Amaze
|Rs. 42,000
Nissan
|Model
|Discounts
|Nissan Kicks
|Rs. 1,60,000
|Nissan Sunny
|Rs. 94,000
|Nissan Micra
|Rs. 71,500
|Nissan Micra Active
|Rs. 71,500
Datsun
|Model
|Discounts
|Datsun Redigo
|Rs. 83,000
|Datsun Go
|Rs. 63,000
|Datsun Go Plus
|Rs. 63,000
Toyota
|Model
|Discounts
|Toyota Yaris
|Rs. 55,000
|Toyota Etios
|Rs. 35,000
|Toyota Etios Liva
|Rs. 35,000
|Toyota Corolla Altis
|Rs. 75,000
Skoda
|Model
|Discounts
|Skoda Rapid
|Rs. 1,58,000
|Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo
|Rs. 1,60,000
|Skoda Superb
|Rs. 2,50,000
|Skoda Kodiaq
|Rs. 2,37,000
|Skoda Octavia
|Rs. 2,40,000
Volkswagen
|Model
|Discounts
|Volkswagen Tiguan
|Rs. 3,50,000
|Volkswagen Vento
|Rs. 60,000
|Volkswagen Polo
|Rs. 2,07,000
|Volkswagen Ameo
|Rs. 2,07,000
Jeep
|Model
|Discounts
|Jeep Compass
|Rs. 2,00,000
Ford
|Model
|Discounts
|Ford Freestyle
|Rs. 35,000
|Ford Aspire
|Rs. 40,000
|Ford Endeavour (MT)
|Rs. 1,50,000
|Ford Endeavour (AT)
|Rs. 1,00,000
|Ford Ecosport
|Rs. 40,000
Isuzu
|Model
|Discounts
|Isuzu V-Cross
|Rs. 2,25,000
|Isuzu MU-X
|Rs. 2,50,000
Mercedes-Benz
|Model
|Discounts
|Mercedes GLC Grand
|Rs. 19,50,000
|Mercedes GLS Grand
|Rs. 19,50,000
|Mercedes E-Class E220D
|Rs. 10,00,000
Jaguar Land Rover
|Model
|Discounts
|Jaguar XJ L 2.0
|Rs. 31,40,000
|Jaguar XF Portfolio
|Rs. 12,00,000
|Jaguar XE
|Rs. 10,00,000
|Jaguar F-Pace
|Rs. 12,00,000
|Jaguar F-Type 2.0 Coupe R
|Rs. 10,00,000
|Land Rover Discovery
|Rs. 20,00,000
|Land Rover Discovery Sport
|Rs. 10,00,000
|Land Rover AutoBiography
|Rs. 15,00,000
|Range Rover Evoque (HSE)
|Rs. 9,00,000
BMW
|Model
|Discounts
|BMW 3 Series
|Rs. 1,60,000
|BMW 5 Series
|Rs. 3,60,000
|BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
|Rs. 3,50,000
Audi
|Model
|Discounts
|Audi A4 (Pre Facelift)
|Rs. 7,50,000
|Audi Q5
|Rs. 6,00,000
|Audi Q7
|Rs. 6,00,000
Volvo
|Model
|Discounts
|Volvo XC90
|Rs. 14,00,000
|Volvo XC60
|Rs. 14,00,000
The Mahindra Alturas G4 full-size SUV is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 4 lakh, while, the BS4 Honda CR-V gets a discount of Rs 5 lakh! These benefits and discounts that are being offered include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate benefits as well as some other forms including accessories and even extended warranties. It should be noted that the benefits are not only available with budget cars, but luxury cars as well.
Jaguar Land Rover is currently offering the highest discount on any BS4 car, i.e. Rs 31,40,000 on the XJ luxury saloon. Mercedes-Benz is offering discounts in the range of Rs 10,00,000 to Rs 19,50,000 on its BS4 cars, while Volvo is currently offerings its XC60 and XC90 SUVs with discounts of up to Rs 14 lakh!