Discounts Of Up To Rs. 31.40 Lakh On BS4 Cars – 100 Cars Discount Details

Sahil Kukreja
All major manufacturers are working on clearing their BS4 stock and are offering hefty discounts on those vehicles in the process

With the BS6 emission norms set to come into effect in about a month’s time, manufacturers certainly do not want to pile up un-sold inventory of older BS4-compliant vehicles. Hence, manufacturers are left with no choice but to offer heavy discounts on their BS4 vehicles.

The discounts range from Rs 10,000 on the Ford Figo, which was recently made to comply with the latest emission norms and lost some features in the transition – to an enormous Rs 31.40 lakh on the Jaguar XJ luxury saloon. However, the discount will only be available till the BS4 stocks last, and might vary from dealer to dealer.

Maruti Suzuki is currently offering its highest discount of up to Rs 78,900 on the Dzire sedan, while the S-Cross ad the Swift follow closely with benefits worth up to Rs 75,000 and Rs 72,700 respectively. On the other hand, manufacturers including Hyundai, Tata, Renault, Honda, Skoda, Volkswagen, Isuzu and Jeep are offering discounts upward of Rs 2 lakh on some of their respective offerings.

Here is a detailed list of all the BS4 cars currently being offered at a discounted rate –

Maruti Suzuki

Model Discounts
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rs. 78,900
Maruti Suzuki Swift Rs. 72,700
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Rs. 43,100
Maruti Suzuki Alto Rs. 45,600
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Rs. 33,100
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Rs. 20,000
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Rs. 35,000
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rs. 60,000
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Rs. 75,000
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Rs. 40,000

Hyundai

Model Discounts
Hyundai Tucson Rs. 2,50,000
Hyundai Xcent Rs. 95,000
Hyundai Creta Rs. 1,15,000
Hyundai Grand i10 Rs. 75,000
Hyundai Elite i20 Rs. 65,000
Hyundai Verna Rs. 90,000
Hyundai Santro Rs. 55,000
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Rs. 55,000
Hyundai Elantra Rs. 2,50,000

Tata

Model Discounts
Tata Hexa Rs. 2,00,000
Tata Harrier Rs. 1,30,000
Tata Nexon Rs. 55,000
Tata Tiago Rs. 50,000
Tata Tigor Rs. 70,000
Tata Safari Storme Rs. 55,000
Tata Zest Rs. 90,000
Tata Bolt Rs. 80,000

Mahindra

Model Discounts
Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 4,00,000
Mahindra Marazzo Rs. 1,71,000
Mahindra XUV 500 Rs. 84,000
Mahindra TUV 300 Rs. 70,000
Mahindra Scorpio Rs. 60,000
Mahindra Bolero Rs. 47,000

Renault

Model Discounts
Renault Kwid Rs. 64,000
Renault Duster Rs. 2,30,000
Renault Lodgy Rs. 2,10,000
Renault Captur Rs. 2,30,000
Renault Duster AWD Rs. 1,50,000

Honda

Model Discounts
Honda CR-V Rs. 5,00,000
Honda Civic Rs. 2,50,000
Honda City Rs. 72,000
Honda Jazz Rs. 50,000
Honda WR-V Rs. 45,000
Honda Amaze Rs. 42,000

Nissan

Model  Discounts
Nissan Kicks Rs. 1,60,000
Nissan Sunny Rs. 94,000
Nissan Micra Rs. 71,500
Nissan Micra Active Rs. 71,500

Datsun

Model  Discounts
Datsun Redigo Rs. 83,000
Datsun Go Rs. 63,000
Datsun Go Plus Rs. 63,000

Toyota

Model Discounts
Toyota Yaris Rs. 55,000
Toyota Etios Rs. 35,000
Toyota Etios Liva Rs. 35,000
Toyota Corolla Altis Rs. 75,000

Skoda

Model  Discounts
Skoda Rapid Rs. 1,58,000
Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo Rs. 1,60,000
Skoda Superb Rs. 2,50,000
Skoda Kodiaq Rs. 2,37,000
Skoda Octavia Rs. 2,40,000

 

Volkswagen

Model  Discounts
Volkswagen Tiguan Rs. 3,50,000
Volkswagen Vento Rs. 60,000
Volkswagen Polo Rs. 2,07,000
Volkswagen Ameo Rs. 2,07,000

Jeep

Model Discounts
Jeep Compass Rs. 2,00,000

 

Ford

Model Discounts
Ford Freestyle Rs. 35,000
Ford Aspire Rs. 40,000
Ford Endeavour (MT) Rs. 1,50,000
Ford Endeavour (AT) Rs. 1,00,000
Ford Ecosport Rs. 40,000

Isuzu

Model Discounts
Isuzu V-Cross Rs. 2,25,000
Isuzu MU-X Rs. 2,50,000

 

Mercedes-Benz

Model Discounts
Mercedes GLC Grand Rs. 19,50,000
Mercedes GLS Grand Rs. 19,50,000
Mercedes E-Class E220D Rs. 10,00,000

Jaguar Land Rover

Model Discounts
Jaguar XJ L 2.0 Rs. 31,40,000
Jaguar XF Portfolio Rs. 12,00,000
Jaguar XE Rs. 10,00,000
Jaguar F-Pace Rs. 12,00,000
Jaguar F-Type 2.0 Coupe R Rs. 10,00,000
Land Rover Discovery Rs. 20,00,000
Land Rover Discovery Sport Rs. 10,00,000
Land Rover AutoBiography Rs. 15,00,000
Range Rover Evoque (HSE) Rs. 9,00,000

BMW

Model  Discounts
BMW 3 Series Rs. 1,60,000
BMW 5 Series Rs. 3,60,000
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Rs. 3,50,000

Audi

Model Discounts
Audi A4 (Pre Facelift) Rs. 7,50,000
Audi Q5 Rs. 6,00,000
Audi Q7 Rs. 6,00,000

Volvo

Model Discounts
Volvo XC90 Rs. 14,00,000
Volvo XC60 Rs. 14,00,000

The Mahindra Alturas G4 full-size SUV is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 4 lakh, while, the BS4 Honda CR-V gets a discount of Rs 5 lakh! These benefits and discounts that are being offered include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate benefits as well as some other forms including accessories and even extended warranties. It should be noted that the benefits are not only available with budget cars, but luxury cars as well.

Jaguar Land Rover is currently offering the highest discount on any BS4 car, i.e. Rs 31,40,000 on the XJ luxury saloon. Mercedes-Benz is offering discounts in the range of Rs 10,00,000 to Rs 19,50,000 on its BS4 cars, while Volvo is currently offerings its XC60 and XC90 SUVs with discounts of up to Rs 14 lakh!

 