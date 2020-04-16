Discount Of Up To Rs 40,000 Offered On BS4 Vespa & Aprilia Scooters

Piaggio dealers in Pune are offering hefty discounts on remaining BS4 stock of Vespa and Aprilia scooters, in order to offload the unsold inventory

The BS6 emission norms came into effect on April 1 this year, but some manufacturers are still left with some unsold BS4 stock lying at their stockyards, since sales are currently on halt. One such manufacturer is Piaggio, which retails the Vespa and Aprilia scooters in the country.

Since the government of India gave a relaxation of ten days to clear ten per cent of the total leftover BS4 stock once the ongoing country-wide lockdown is over, Piaggio dealerships in Pune are offering a cash discount of Rs 40,000 on BS4-compliant Vespa and Aprilia scooters.

In order to boost sales, the Italian two-wheeler manufacturers are also offering a Rs 25,000 cash discount on the BS6-compliant models. However, it should be noted that the discount will be available until the BS4 deadline remains. Considering the steep price hike incurred in the transition from BS4 to more stringent BS6 emission norms, it seems like a good opportunity to avail the discounts currently being offered on the entire line-up.

As of now, the BS6 Aprilia range starts from the Aprilia Storm, which is priced at Rs 85,431, going all the way up to Rs 1.12 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Pune) for the SR 150 Race Edition. On the other hand, the Vespa range now starts at Rs 91,492 for the Vespa Urban Club, going all the way up to Rs 1.31 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Pune) for the Vespa VXL 150 Elegante. As compared to the BS4 models, the prices of the Piaggio two-wheelers have been increased in the range of Rs 17,100 to Rs 21,012 on the SR 125 CBS scooter.

Apart from the addition of a fuel-injection system, not much has really changed in any of the Vespa or Aprilia scooters. Hence, the hike seems a little too harsh. While Vespa attracts Indian buyers with its retro looks, the Aprilia range has its own cult following for the performance its scooters offer.