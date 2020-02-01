2020 Hyundai Creta Design Sketches Released Ahead Of Auto Expo Debut

2020 Hyundai Creta will likely go on sale in the middle of March with a completely overhauled exterior and interior, two exterior sketches released

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will be hosting the domestic premiere of the second generation Creta at the 2020 Auto Expo scheduled between February 5 and 12. The highly popular mid-size SUV ruled the segment ever since it went on sale in mid-2015 but the increasing number of rivals, mainly the Kia Seltos, and changing customer preferences have beckoned the arrival of a brand new model.

The new generation Hyundai Creta is based on the latest ix25 sold in China last year and it has been teased for the first time ahead of its market entry likely in the middle of March 2020. The sketches certainly reveal an exaggerated take on the design the production model will have with massive wheels, muscular fenders, bold front end and a compact rear section.

The road-going 2020 Hyundai Creta has a completely redesigned exterior ditching the clean profile of the outgoing model for a more modern styling. It will comprise of a new front cascading grille, split headlamp cluster with LED DRLs and projector headlamps, a compact rear portion with split LED tail lamps, dual-tone roof, 17-inch alloy wheels, glossy black elements, sporty character lines and so on.

There is no secret that the forthcoming Creta will have several commonalities with the Kia Seltos and it has bigger proportions aiding a roomier cabin than the existing SUV. Moreover, a seven-seater version of the model is also in the works and it will compete against the three-row MG Hector Plus, Tata Gravitas and next-gem Mahindra XUV500.

Just as the exterior, the cabin gets a thorough overhaul with less use of physical buttons and emphasised premium quality. The lower variants will boast smaller infotainment and semi-digital instrumentation while the high-spec trims will be equipped with a large portrait-oriented touchscreen being at the centre of all the action.

It will gain Blue Link connectivity with in-car connective functionalities and cloud-based activities. Other highlights include a new steering wheel with mounted controls, powered driver and front passenger seats, automatic climate control system, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, push button start and stop and so on.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will borrow engines from the Seltos as the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines will be updated to meet BSVI emission standards. The former kicks out 115 PS and 144 Nm while the latter develops 115 PS and 250 Nm. The smaller 1.0-litre turbocharged GDi generating 140 PS and 242 Nm could also be part of the package. Both manual and automatic transmission will be employed.