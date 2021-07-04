Dealer Denies Rs. 7,000 Worth 2nd Fob Key To Tata Nexon Owner

The owner of the Tata Nexon XZA+ variant is assured of the second fob key at the time of first service after escalating the issue

Jitender Vashisht, a Tata Nexon owner, posted in a Facebook group about his experience on buying the XZA+ variant. A few days before the purchase, he queried about the number of keys he would get and people commented were divided on the opinion and said, one pep and one fob key. He was unconvinced and expected to get one pep and two fob keys.

It was also said that due to the semiconductor shortage, the availability of a second key fob would only be available at the time of the first service. However, he was insisted by the dealer that he would only receive one pep and one fob key.

He felt it was a downgrade from XZ+ as it comes with two key fobs and the XZA+ should also have the same feature. When he approached the dealer, he was allegedly turned down but he escalated the issue to Tata Motors’ customer care service and after a few follow-ups, he was connected to the regional sales manager.

He was assured in writing to get the second key fob during the first service of his Nexon. Ultimately, the dealer agreed to offer him the second fob key, which rightfully belongs to him. He further noted that if not urged by the buyer, the chances of the dealer selling the second key fob in the open market are high and it would go for around Rs. 7,000.

Since the compact SUV is one of the top-sellers in its segment, if not asked, the dealers could benefit from this according to his post. And thus, anyone looking to buy a new Nexon, just keep this in mind and insist on the issue if necessary!

In India, the Nexon is priced between Rs. 7.19 lakh and Rs. 12.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine developing 120 PS maximum power and 170 Nm of peak torque while the 1.5-litre turbo diesel kicks out 110 PS and 260 Nm. Both six-speed manual and six-speed AMT transmission are offered.