DC2 Totally Customised Hrithik Roshan’s Mercedes-Benz V-Class

DC2 has completely transformed the Mercedes-Benz V-Class’ cabin into a luxurious suite on wheels, and the customisation costs Rs 9.5 lakh

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class’ cabin is probably the plushest and most comfortable place to be in while travelling on the Indian roads, but it is still not enough for some elite owners out there. One such V-Class owner is the Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who has gotten his luxury MPV customised by DC2 Design, owned by Dilip Chhabria.

DC2 specialises in custom luxury interiors, and the brand’s clientele includes a lot of celebrities. Previously known as DC Design, the brand had run into some financial difficulties last year. However, Dilip Chhabria has now made a comeback with DC2, and is back making exquisite prototypes, along with unmatched luxurious interiors for vehicles.

Since the backseat is where all V-Class owners, including Hrithik Roshan will be, the cabin of the car has been completely revamped. The car gets two rows of seats in the back, with two captain chairs facing backwards in the middle row, and two sofa seats in the third row facing forward. The third row can be reclined to quite an extent, while each sofa also gets its own foldable footrest.

The cabin has been equipped with lots of wood and chrome here and there, which gives a sense of premiumness. The car has also been equipped with reading lights, ambient mood lighting, aircraft-styling ceiling-mounted AC vents, a refrigerator, and a centre table as well. DC2 has also added electrically-operated shades on the windows, along with ceiling-mounted lights that will brighten up the cabin when the sunshades are in use.

No changes have been made to the V-Class’ powertrain, and it continues to come equipped with a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine, which has a maximum power output of 163 PS and a peak torque rated at 380 Nm. A 7-speed automatic transmission sends the power to the car’s rear wheels.

This DC2 customisation will set you back by Rs 9.5 lakh without taxes, while Mercedes-Benz retails the V-Class at a starting price of Rs 68.4 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 1.46 crore (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end Marco Polo trim. Considering the level of customisation on offer, the price seems justifiable.