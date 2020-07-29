DC-Customised Toyota Fortuner Offers Rolls-Royce Levels of Luxury

Check out this brilliant interior modification by DC2 for the Toyota Fortuner, which transforms the car into a luxury limousine

Toyota Fortuner is the most popular large SUV in India, and offers a brilliant mix of comfort and off-road capability. Although the SUV is quite a premium vehicle in stock condition, there are some people who want their Fortuner to offer more in terms of luxury. For such people, DC2 has the perfect aftermarket solution.

DC2 Design, Dilip Chhabria’s design firm, is one of the best custom auto-shops in India. The company has offered plenty of aftermarket interior kits in the past, which turn regular cars into luxurious people carriers. Here’s see another such mod job, offered exclusively for the Toyota Fortuner. There are plenty of details to notice here, which we shall go through in brief.

As usually is the case with DC2’s interior mods, the bulk of the luxury is focussed towards the rear passengers. The regular bench seats have been replaced by two captain seats, and both the rear passengers get individual 10-inch television screens mounted behind the front seats along with two touch button controllers. The headrests get integrated pillows, and you get diamond-pattern stitching on the seats, which looks brilliant.

Behind the front seats, there’s a folding table and a folding footrest for both the rear passengers, along with calf support integrated into the rear seats. All these features are electronically-controlled, thus adding to the luxury factor. Also, the third-row seats have been removed, in order to make more room for the second row. In fact, the second-row chairs can independently recline backwards, almost turning them into makeshift beds! You also get reading lamps and a small refrigerator for the rear passengers.

That isn’t to say that the first row of this modified Toyota Fortuner has been neglected. You get faux wood inserts on the centre console and the door panels, along with soft-touch material all throughout the cabin. Even the steering wheel gets a dual-tone colour scheme, just like the dashboard, and the diamond-pattern is also seen on the glove box. According to DC2, the level of luxury offered here rivals that of Rolls-Royce cars!

The engine and drivetrain of the DC2-customised Toyota Fortuner remain stock. The current generation Fortuner is available in two engine options. The first one is a 2.8-litre, inline-4, turbocharged diesel motor, capable of generating 175 bhp and 450 Nm. It comes mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed auto, along with rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive options.

The second one is a 2.7-litre, naturally aspirated petrol unit, which can belt out 164 bhp and 245 Nm. It is only available in a rear-wheel-drive format, with a choice between a 5-speed manual and 6-speed auto.