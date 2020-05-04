DC Avanti To Make A Comeback As A Fully-Electric Sports Car – Report

As of now, the fully-electric successor to the DC Avanti is in development stages, and is expected to be launched in India by 2022

The DC Avanti was the first sportscar to be completely built-in India and was launched back in 2015. The mid-engine two-seater two-door sportscar came equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine sourced from Renault, and the engine was rated at 250 bhp/350 Nm.

A few years later, DC Design showcased the TCA concept at the 2018 Auto Expo, which was bound to address the Avanti’s shortcomings and serve as the sportscar’s successor in the Indian market. The TCA was originally launched as a limited-edition model, and it was strictly limited to just 299 models.

While talking to EVO India, Dilip Chhabria, founder of DC Design, which has now been rebranded as DC2, revealed that the TCA is now being electrified, and the company aims to launch the EV in the country by 2022 for an asking price of Rs 40 lakh. If everything goes according to the plan, the DC2 TCA will go on to become the first electric sportscar developed in India.

Named after “Titanium, Carbon and Aluminium”, the TCA originally came with a 3.8-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor that put out 320 horses, and came mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. As of now, Chhabria claimed a “conservative” time of 5.5 seconds for the TCA to sprint to 100 km/h from standstill. However, the electric TCA is still in its development stage, and DC2 aims to bring that time down to around 4 seconds.

Currently, the work on its powertrain is being handled by an undisclosed firm in Switzerland. Chhabria confirmed that the chassis and body of the upcoming TCA EV are ready, while interiors, as well as lighting elements, are currently being worked upon, along with the electric powertrain.

Apart from the Avanti successor, the company is also working on a fully-electric modernised version of the Hindustan Ambassador dubbed the ‘e Amby’, and the said car is also under production in Switzerland. DC2 aims to launch the e Amby in India by late next year.