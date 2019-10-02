Datsun Go And Go+ Prices Hiked By 5 Per Cent

The company announced the price hike on Go and Go+ citing an increase in multiple costs in production

Nissan India has announced a price increase on Datsun GO and GO+ up to 5 per cent, effective October 1, 2019, citing an increase in multiple costs in production. The price hike comes a few days after the company opened pre-bookings for the Go CVT and Go+ CVT at a price of Rs 11,000 at its dealerships.

On the outside, the Go and Go+ carry a subtle design ethos. The front fascia is dominated by the bug-eyed headlamps that sit on either end of an octagonal grille and vertical LED DRLs. The car sits on a set of 14-inch wheels which gives it a more proportionate silhouette.

On the inside, the Go and Go+ ship with the same elements. However, the Go+ get a dual-tone setup while the Go gets only black interiors. Dashboards of both the cars are dominated by 7.0-inch touchscreen system which offers all the functionality expected of a car in this segment like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity and light and dark mode.

The Go+ comes with an option for a third row. Meanwhile, fold the second row and both the cars carry 347-litres of storage space. In terms of safety both the Go and Go+ gets dual front airbags, rear side crash protection, pedestrian protection regulation, central locking as well ABS with EBD as standard across the range.

In terms of mechanicals, the Go and Go+ are both offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 75bhp and 104 Nm of torque.

Price for the Go starts at Rs 3.32 lakh for the D variant and goes up to Rs 5.17 lakh for the T (O) W/VDC variant. On the other hand, prices for the Go+ starts at Rs 3.87 lakh for the D variant and goes up to Rs 5.94 lakh for the T (O) W/VDC variant.