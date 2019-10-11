Datsun Go And Go+ CVT Launched In India From Rs. 5.94 Lakh

Datsun Go And Go+ CVT feature Sports mode and the segment-first VDC (Vehicle Dynamic Control) for enhanced safety

Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd has today launched the CVT-spec Datsun Go and Go+ in the domestic market and they are priced at highly desirable Rs. 5.94 lakh and Rs. 6.58 Lakh respectively. Offered in T and T (O) variants, the Go and Go+ CVTs carry the respective prices of Rs. 6.18 lakh and Rs. 6.80 lakh for the optional trims (ex-showroom).

The hatchback and the MPV are the first in their segments to receive a CVT that has been popular for a number of reasons globally. Nissan has confirmed that the deliveries of the Go and Go+ CVT variants have commenced from today onwards at Nissan and Datsun showrooms across the nation.

The interior of the Datsun Go and Go+ are fitted with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto connectivity and voice recognition technologies. The Japanese manufacturer says the Go and Go+ CVTs offer “smoother shifting of gears and better city, highway and hill driving”.

As opposed to the traditional automatic transmission, the CVT is said to have no lag while accelerating providing better control and better insulation reduces the engine noise inside the cabin even during high acceleration according to the brand.

To know more about how it felt like while driving and all other aspects of the CVT-spec Datsun Go and Go+, the comprehensive first drive review is linked here. Nissan has added a new Sports mode to the CVT models and both the cars have witnessed structural reinforcements to meet pedestrian and side-impact crash standards.

The Datsun Go and Go+ CVTs are brimmed with safety features such as the segment-first Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), dual front airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution) and BA (Brake Assist), reverse parking sensors and follow-me-home headlamps among others.

The automatic speed-sensing door lock and high-speed warning system are other notable safety systems. The CVTs can be had in six different paint schemes namely Ruby Red, Vivid Blue, Bronze Grey, Amber Orange, Crystal Silver and Opal White. Moreover, the ground clearance of 185 mm further enhances the practicality of the Go and Go+.

The boot space capacity of the Go+ stands at 347 litres when the third row is folded and for Go, it is at 265 litres. The automatic models are sold with a two-year standard warranty and it can be extended to five years. Other highlighting features include LED DRLs, diamond-cut 14-inch alloy wheels, ventilated disc brakes among others.