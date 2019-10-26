Daihatsu Rocky Compact SUV – Five Things You Should Know

Daihatsu Rocky compact SUV is based on the DNGA platform and it will spawn a Toyota sibling in the name of Rise

Toyota has Daihatsu as its relatively budget sub-brand sold in the Asian markets. While the rumours of Daihatsu making its way into India were there previously, the speculations had largely settled down in recent times. However, there is an important SUV Daihatsu showcased at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show that got us all interested in and here are five things you show know about it:

To Spawn Toyota Sibling:

The Daihatsu Rocky debuted at the ongoing 46th Tokyo Motor Show is based on the DN Trec concept and it measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,620 mm in width and stands 1,695 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,525 mm. The sub-four-metre SUV will spawn a Toyota sibling that goes by the Rise.

We do not know what the future holds for the Rise considering India but it has the potential to compete against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and others. It will largely target emerging markets where the demand for compact SUVs is steadily increasing. Toyota has already confirmed to launch the rebadged version of the Vitara Brezza though in India.

Modern Exterior and Interior

As for the exterior, it is a slightly toned-down version of the concept and has an upright front fascia comprising of prominent hexagonal grille, sharp headlamps with LED DRLs, sporty bumper with vertically positioned fog lamps in a triangular-shaped housing, wide lower air inlet, black cladding all around, blackened pillars, wraparound LED taillamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, floating D-pillar, black inserts on the rear bumper and so on.

The interior comes with a grey theme and premium brushed aluminium inserts giving a two-tone look to the layered dashboard. The key features are a floating eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, centre console adjusted towards the driver, cruise control, climate control, steering mounted controls, etc.

Four-Wheel-Drive System

Another interesting point to note is that the Daihatsu Rocky will be offered in both two- and four-wheel-drive configurations. The latter will be optional and the same system will also be available in the Toyota Rise. This could help the brands to take the fight to more off-roading focussed compact SUVs globally.

Small 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol Engine

Besides sharing components, both Daihatsu Rocky and Toyota Rise will use an identical engine to keep the production costs in check. It is a small 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol unit good enough to produce close to 100 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of peak torque delivered between 2,400 and 4,000 rpm. It is mated to a CVT automatic at least initially as a six-speed manual could be on the cards.

Based on Modified TNGA Platform

The five-seater sits on the DNGA architecture which is nothing but the slightly modified version of Toyota’s versatile TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) modular platform. Thus, more products could be based on the Rocky aiming volume sales in emerging markets.

Daihatsu Rocky Images