Customised Mahindra Bolero Gets Off-Road Mods & Luxurious Interior

Check out this modified 2020 Mahindra Bolero, which sports an off-road body kit along with a premium custom interior

Mahindra Bolero is not a lifestyle vehicle, rather it is a barebones workhorse. It features an extremely basic interior and exterior design, along with minimal features and equipment. Interestingly, people love this UV for its boxy looks, and after buying it, they usually customise it as per their tastes. There are plenty of examples of modified Bolero on the internet, many of which can barely be recognised!

Here, we have another customised Mahindra Bolero, built by Revheads Chandigarh, which gets a few tasteful mods. At the front end, we see a new off-road bumper, with integrated LED fog lamps and two tow hooks. The front grille and logo feature chrome delete, replacing the chrome with piano black elements, while the headlights remain unchanged.

At the sides, we see blacked-out ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, which look great. We also see custom flared wheel arches, much wider than the stock vehicle. The vehicle also features blacked-out steel wheels, along with Maxxis Mud Terrain tyres on it. The sidesteps are also custom units, and look better than the stock one. Also, there are five roof marker lights mounted at the top.

The interior has also been tastefully done, with wood inserts throughout the cabin. The vehicle also features custom seat covers, along with new headliner and 7D floor mats. A new android player has been added, along with a custom audio system. Apart from that, the vehicle gets centre locking and power windows, and the steering wheel features leather wrap.

This particular Mahindra Bolero is the latest facelift version, which features a BS6-compliant diesel engine. This 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 motor is capable of generating a peak power of 75 HP and a maximum torque of 210 Nm. Transmission options are limited to just one – a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Mahindra Bolero is priced from Rs. 7.64 lakh to Rs. 9.01 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and it has no direct competitors in the Indian market. In terms of pricing, its closest rival would be the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.