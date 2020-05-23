Custom Toyota Fortuner With 4-Inch Lift & Yellow Paint Is Mesmerizing

The modified Toyota Fortuner showcased here gets a slew of mechanical updates, custom leather interior and body paint

Dubbed the Yellow Ghost 6666, this customised Toyota Fortuner is one of the best we have seen in a long while without a shadow of a doubt. It is claimed to be the country’s first silicon yellow painted Fortuner and is powered by a 2.8-litre Type-1 GD FTV diesel engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 174.5 bhp at 3,400 rpm and 450 Nm of peak torque delivered between 1,600 and 2,400 rpm.

The engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission sending power to all the four wheels through a 4WD system. The two standout features in the modified Fortuner are the paint job and the massive wheels but there are many others changes you should definitely take a note of as they are easy to be missed.

Besides a slew of mechanical updates, the cabin is also custom made, as does the exterior lighting setup. The 18-inch 9j off-road rims with stylish patterns are wrapped in 285/60/18 Yokohama rubber while Profender-sourced eight-step adjustable monotube suspension with sub-tank and Sun 4×4 upper control arm are used.

Other key mechanical updates in the custom Toyota Fortuner created by chachu6666 garage include a space arm, Profender coil springs up front and Ironman off-road coil springs at the rear. Additionally, the Yellow Ghost 6666 boasts modified roof lamps, Kicker audio system, custom LED lights, EBC brake pads and Brembo performance brake rotors.

The interior of the Fortuner is also said to be customised with leather but no pictures are available. The eight-step adjustable Profender monotube suspension helps in the full-size SUV being lifted for four inches while the custom led light can be found fixed on the blackened front grille, which has contrast red highlighted TRD badge.

The pillars, roof and roof rails are finished in black colour giving a two-tone appearance and it goes well with the black accented fog lamp housing and wheel arches. The side profile has black cladding with Fortuner written on the lower portion. Did you like this custom Toyota Fortuner or expect more out of it?